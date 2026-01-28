Bedok resident says man 'tricked' helper into lending umbrella — but never returned it

A small act of kindness on a rainy day has left one woman questioning how easily trust can be taken for granted.

Stomper Madam Ng said a man 'tricked' her helper into lending him an umbrella in front of her Bedok home on Jan 6.

She shared footage of the incident that happened at about 6.19pm.

"A man tricked my maid into handing him an umbrella when the rain started as he was walking along Evergreen Avenue towards Upper East Coast Road," she said.

"He told my maid that he would return the umbrella later but until today, he has yet to return the umbrella."

The video shows the man covering his head as he calls out to the helper, waiting for her to pass him an umbrella outside the Stomper's gate.

He then walks off while trying to open it up.

Madam Ng said she has never seen the man in the neighbourhood before and described the incident as a lesson for others to be cautious.

"Let it be a lesson to unsuspecting kind-hearted individuals not to fall for such tricksters," she said.

"I just want to highlight this matter to prevent further recurrence to other unsuspecting people."

