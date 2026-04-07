Bedok North family still struggling to reach their unit despite regular checks and clearing of neighbour’s clutter

A Bedok North resident is concerned about a neighbour’s hoarding behaviour, which he feels is both an inconvenience and a safety hazard.

Stomper R said the situation at Block 429A Bedok North Road has worsened since January.

The Stomper claims his seventh-floor neighbour, who is believed to be in his 60s, has been collecting items and rubbish from bins around the estate, filling both the unit and the corridor outside.

Photos shared by the Stomper show bulky items such as cabinets, trolleys, containers and other belongings placed along the common corridor, leaving a narrow walkway.

PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper, whose unit is located at the end of the corridor, said he and his family have to pass by the neighbour’s home.

“It’s a fire hazard,” he said. “My family is very stressed and it affects our mental health. Don’t tell me to wait until something bad happens.”

The Stomper reported the issue via OneService in February.

He added that volunteers had previously helped clear items inside and outside the unit, but the clutter has since returned.

In response to a Stomp query, East Coast Town Council (ECTC) said on March 17 it takes feedback on fire safety and corridor obstruction seriously and has been actively managing the case.

The town council cleared the resident’s unit with community volunteers in December 2025, said an ECTC spokesperson, adding: “Our officers have since been conducting regular checks and clearing of both the unit and common areas, including on Feb 24.”

The unit remains under “active monitoring” by property officers. The resident is also receiving social and medical support from relevant agencies.

“We understand the concerns of affected neighbours and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure their safety and comfort,” the spokesperson said.

This is not the first time concerns have been raised about clutter at the block.

In December 2025, residents of Block 429A Bedok North Road told Shin Min Daily News that an elderly man had been filling the seventh-storey corridor and even placing items in supermarket trolleys at the void deck.

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