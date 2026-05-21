Aunties loiter outside Admiralty resident’s home, allegedly spray ‘unknown substance’ at every unit

An Admiralty resident was creeped out by what appeared to be two aunties allegedly spraying “unknown substances” on her doorstep as well as several other units.

According to CCTV footage shared by Stomper Tan, the incident took place at Block 401 Admiralty Link on May 12 at 10.39pm.

The video shows two women — one in a striped t-shirt and one in a blue top — pacing outside two units.

The woman in blue — who appears to be holding a clear bottle — is seen bending over and apparently spraying its contents on the doorstep of both units.

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The Stomper and her neighbour are not the only affected units. Tan claimed that the women did this “to all front gates of all units”.

According to Tan, this is the first time she has encountered such an incident and the women are strangers to her. To date, she has not managed to find out what the substance in the bottle was.

“I do not feel safe as I do not know what is the substance they are spraying. It seems colourless,” Tan said.

The Stomper subsequently reported the matter to the police and shared feedback via the OneService app.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

When contacted, Sembawang Town Council said it was “not in a position to comment on the identities of the individuals involved or the circumstances surrounding the incident”.

“As the matter has been reported to the police, any investigations into the incident would be handled by the Singapore Police Force,” the town council said, adding that it will continue to monitor the situation on the ground and render assistance where appropriate.

This is not the only recent case in which substances were sprayed or splashed on doorsteps in residential estates.

Earlier in May, a 62-year-old woman faced 21 charges including voluntarily causing hurt, obstruction of a public servant, rash acts endangering life, mischief and offences under the Protection from Harassment Act.

This came after she allegedly splashed bleach outside her neighbour’s flat, poured curry along the corridor, and sprayed insecticide at a mother and daughter.

She pleaded guilty to eight charges on May 14 and was sentenced to 14 weeks and 19 days’ jail.

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