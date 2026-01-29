Are these men working at height with enough safety measures? Stomper doesn't think so

Men were spotted working at height allegedly in an unsafe manner at a Bedok Reservoir Road block on Jan 20.

Stomper Cedric shared photos of two men with brooms and dustpans on the second-storey ledge behind the roof of a sheltered walkway. They were not wearing safety helmets.

"The workers were unsupervised when they did ledge cleaning at Block 704 Bedok Reservoir Road," claimed Cedric.

"The site supervisor was missing and no officer came to check what was going on."

He said there was only an eight-step ladder on site and insufficient safety measures.

PHOTO: STOMP

"Was risk assessment done and being followed through?" asked Cedric, who added he had emailed the town council about it.

"We need to understand that workplace safety and health is non-negotiable."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for Aljunied-Hougang Town Council clarified that the workers were carrying out their routine cleaning tasks on a ledge surrounded by parapet walls.

PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

"Nonetheless, safety remains our utmost priority," said the spokesperson.

"Workers must still observe essential safety precautions — in this case, wearing of helmets — to protect themselves against risks such as falling objects.

"We acknowledge the safety concerns raised and take such matters seriously."

The town council has reminded the cleaning contractor to ensure full compliance with required safety practices, added the spokesperson.

