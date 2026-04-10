Stomper Anonymous spotted these Anywheel bicycles in Ubi and Bedok Reservoir. PHOTO: STOMP

Anywheel warns against misuse and vandalism after feedback about abandoned bicycles in Bedok, Ubi

Micro-mobility sharing service Anywheel is looking into feedback about its bicycles being left abandoned for extended periods of time.

The company’s response comes after Stomper Anonymous said he recently spotted several Anywheel bicycles in the Ubi area near Oxley BizHub and the area opposite The Clearwater condominium at Bedok Reservoir View.

“One bicycle has been tagged ‘under maintenance’ for weeks but we don’t observe it being removed,” said the Stomper.

According to him, such sightings are not unusual.

“This is quite common and rampant around industrial estates like Ubi. Driving around BizHub, you can see a lot of these,” the Stomper said.

The Stomper added that some bicycles seem to have been left “abandoned” in the same spot for extended periods.

Photos shared with Stomp also show Anywheel’s green bicycles in poor condition across various locations islandwide. One bicycle even appears to have been painted white.

This bicycle seen by the Stomper has been left in this spot for weeks. PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper said he did not report the issue to Anywheel, as he and his friends do not use it.

Anywheel investigating, warns against vandalism

In response to Stomp’s queries, Anywheel said on April 10 that it is looking into the matter.

“We are investigating the status of the bikes reported around Ubi and The Clearwater condo, and will promptly arrange for the recovery of any poor conditioned bikes,” a spokesperson said.

The company also noted that one of the bicycles in the photos appear to have been severely vandalised.

“We would like to emphasise that misuse and vandalism of shared bicycles — such as spray painting, cutting of brakes, or hacking of shared bike locks — are against the law, and offenders will be reported to the police,” the spokesperson added.

Anywheel urged members of the public to park responsibly and use its service appropriately to ensure a safe and orderly environment for everyone.

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