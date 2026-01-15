Another Stomper calls for enforcement after seeing PMD riders zigzag through traffic in Jalan Besar

A Jalan Besar resident is asking how personal mobility device (PMD) riders are held accountable.

Stomper Sceptical Me said she spotted two couples riding PMDs and weaving through traffic at the junction of French Road and Horne Road on Jan 14 at about 3pm.

"They were out for a joy ride, zigzagging with traffic at the junction," she said. "How can we hold them accountable?"

In photos shared with Stomp, the couples appear to be riding personal mobility aid (PMA) lookalikes, which typically have more than one seat and are classified by the Land Transport Authority as PMDs.

The Stomper added that such scenes are common in the area and along Syed Alwi Road.

"Sometimes, you see domestic helpers riding PMDs with children to buy food," she said. "Others ride into places like Kitchener Complex."

"The government has come up with many rules on PMDs, but how do we enforce them?" she asked. "Will the LTA or the Traffic Police do something?"

The Stomper is not the first to call for stronger enforcement against errant PMD riders.

Stomp earlier reported on a 71-year-old woman who suffered a triple jaw fracture after a PMD allegedly hit her from behind outside Pasir Ris Mall on Dec 10, 2025.

Her husband told Stomp that she was still in pain weeks later, adding that he hopes more can be done to prevent similar incidents from happening.

Another Stomper has been vocal about the misuse of PMAs and devices that resemble them, and shared responses from LTA and SMRT after writing to them.

Under the Active Mobility Act, PMDs are not allowed on public roads and may only be used on cycling paths and shared paths, subject to a maximum speed limit of 25kmh.

Devices must also meet regulatory requirements, including being UL2272-certified.

Those who flout PMD rules may be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed for up to six months.

Members of the public can report errant riding to the authorities via the MyTransport.SG app.

