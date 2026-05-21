Stomper Micah is concerned about the human traffic issues and potential fire safety concerns at this Ang Mo Kio block.

AMK resident calls out stalls for obstructing walkways, town council carries out inspections

The apparent proliferation of mobile stalls in Ang Mo Kio has raised concerns among one resident, who is worried about fire safety and congestion.

Stomper Micah alerted Stomp to vendors who have been setting up makeshift stalls at Block 449 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, which faces Chong Boon Market and Food Centre.

According to Micah, these vendors are peddling their goods outside retail shops at the block, even though they are not related to the shops.

“In addition, all their tables are beyond the demarcated yellow and red boxes drawn outside each shop,” Micah added.

The Stomper said that weekends usually see the walkways “jammed with human traffic”.

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Micah is also concerned about fire safety, given that the stall displays extend beyond the demarcated spots. She said the situation is particularly worrying considering the “hot and humid weather” and "many fire cases happening recently”.

When she called the town council, Micah was assured that an officer would head down to look into the matter.

The Stomper shared various images, taken across May 10 to May 13, of the situation.

Weekends usually see the walkways “jammed with human traffic”, making it hard to walk through, said the Stomper. PHOTO: STOMP

Multiple display shelves narrowly exceed their allocated spots and walkways appear cramped. Storage trolleys can also be seen in the open, including some beside a pavilion.

Town council will conduct inspections

In response to Stomp’s queries, a spokesperson from Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) said the town council takes such feedback seriously.

“Our property team will conduct inspections and engage the shop operators whose displays extend beyond the permitted Outdoor Display Areas (ODA),” said the spokesperson.

“The affected shop units will be advised to comply with ODA guidelines and ensure that the common walkways are kept clear and accessible for pedestrians at all times.”

AMKTC will continue to monitor the situation closely and take necessary enforcement actions against shop owners who fail to comply despite repeated advisories, added the spokesperson.

Micah told Stomp that as of May 21, the situation appears to have improved.

The situation as of May 21. PHOTO: STOMP

“Looks like town council has told them to clear the space,” she said.

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