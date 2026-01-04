Van ends up on road divider in Toa Payoh, driver assisting with police investigations

A van ended up on a road divider after an accident in Toa Payoh on Dec 30.

Sharing photos of the Aircon Express van, Stomper M said the accident happened outside Toa Payoh Bus Interchange at 3.40pm.

"The van lost control and crashed through the central divider," he said.

"I think no one was injured, but there was damage to the van and plants. Luckily, no oncoming vehicle from the other side when it happened."

The photos show traffic build-up on one side of the road due to the van obstructing one of the lanes and causing a bottleneck.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 3.50pm.

The van was believed to have "self-skidded" along Lorong 6 Toa Payoh towards Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

No injuries were reported, added the police.

The 35-year-old male van driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation