78-year-old man found dead at foot of Marine Crescent block, loud bang heard
A 78-year-old man was found dead at Block 27 Marine Crescent on May 19.
Stomper L shared videos taken at around 1pm showing a white sheet covering the man’s body. Police officers can be seen moving the body, revealing a blood trail on the ground.
“We heard a loud bang,” the Stomper said.
In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of fall from height at about 1.20pm.
The elderly man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and pronounced dead at the scene by an Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.
Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.
Police investigations are ongoing.
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