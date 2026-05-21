78-year-old man found dead at foot of Marine Crescent block, loud bang heard

A 78-year-old man was found dead at Block 27 Marine Crescent on May 19.

Stomper L shared videos taken at around 1pm showing a white sheet covering the man’s body. Police officers can be seen moving the body, revealing a blood trail on the ground.

“We heard a loud bang,” the Stomper said.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of fall from height at about 1.20pm.

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The elderly man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and pronounced dead at the scene by an Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

HELPLINES

Mental well-being

National helpline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

Counselling

Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293

Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990

Online resources

mindline.sg/fsmh

eC2.sg

tinklefriend.sg

chat.mentalhealth.sg

carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)

limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)

shanyou.org.sg

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