74-year-old driver taken to hospital after Enterprise Road accident, another man assisting with investigations

A 74-year-old driver was taken to hospital after an accident involving two cars at the junction of Jalan Boon Lay and Enterprise Road on May 21.

The other driver, a 61-year-old man, is assisting with investigations.

Stomper Aeen shared a video taken at around 9.20am showing vehicles trying to navigate the accident scene and avoid a stationary car on the road .

Aeen observed: "One of the car bumpers was still in the middle of the road.”

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In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at around 9.20am.

The elderly driver was conscious when taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Stomper said the accident caused heavy traffic congestion in the area, adding: “This junction has a blind spot, so please be extra cautious if you’re passing by.”

Second reported accident at Enterprise Road in two months

This was not the first accident he had witnessed at the junction.

Aeen previously alerted Stomp to a collision involving a trailer and a motorcycle along the same stretch of road on April 2.

The police said then that a 50-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital, while a 42-year-old trailer driver was assisting with investigations.

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