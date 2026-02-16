72-year-old man dies after accident with prime mover at Boon Lay carpark, driver arrested

A 72-year-old pedestrian died in hospital after an accident involving a prime mover at a carpark in Boon Lay on Feb 14.

The 48-year-old male driver of the prime mover was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death, the police said.

Stomper Ali alerted Stomp to the incident and shared photos showing the prime mover in the middle of a carpark next to Boon Lay Shopping Centre.

Another photo shows a man wearing a green T-shirt and black shorts lying on the road, with a pair of spectacles near his head.

"I was there on my motorcycle when I heard passers-by shouting at the driver of the prime mover before the vehicle stopped," Ali said.

"When I got closer, I saw a man lying on the road. An ambulance arrived later."

In response to Stomp's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at 221 Boon Lay Place at about 7.20am.

The 72-year-old pedestrian was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he subsequently died.

A spokesperson for Tiong Woon Corporation (TWC), owner of the prime mover, told The Straits Times: "We extend our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased."

He added that TWC is cooperating fully with ongoing investigations and that safety remains a core priority for the organisation.

Police investigations are ongoing.

