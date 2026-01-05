67-year-old man arrested after sitting on window ledge at Teck Whye Crescent, drug offences referred to CNB

A 67-year-old man was apprehended after he was seen sitting on the window ledge of a flat at Block 165A Teck Whye Crescent in the early hours of Jan 2.

Stomper G alerted Stomp to the incident and said that her neighbours noticed something was amiss.

"There was a burning smell that never usually comes from that level," the Stomper said. "They tried knocking and checking if anyone was home, but there was no response."

According to the Stomper, police later entered a neighbouring unit to get a clearer view into the flat from the back using a "long camera".

"That's when they saw the man by the window, looking down," she said.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they received a call for assistance at the block at about 3.05am.

"When police officers arrived, a man was observed to be sitting on the window ledge of a residential unit," a police spokesperson said. "It was later established that the man had locked himself in a room."

As it was assessed that the man posed a danger to himself, officers from the Special Operations Command, Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident.

At about 6.35am, officers managed to gain entry into the room after the man relented and opened the door.

SCDF told Stomp it deployed one safety life air pack. Rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were on standby as a precautionary measure.

The 67-year-old man was subsequently apprehended under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008 and was also arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau for investigation.

