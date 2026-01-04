5 cars and M'sian coach in chain collision on SLE, bus driver assisting with police investigation

Five cars and a coach were involved in a chain collision on Seletar Expressway (SLE) on the evening of Jan 2.

Stomper Y shared a video of the accident's aftermath, showing the damaged vehicles on the side of the expressway towards Woodlands Checkpoint.

The Malaysian coach can be briefly seen behind the cars at the beginning of the video. Traffic Police were at the scene.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident along SLE towards Bukit Timah Expressway at about 7.30pm.

A 19-vear-old male car driver suffered minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

The male bus driver, 34, is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

