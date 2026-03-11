40-year-old woman apprehended after rescuers seen rappelling down Punggol block

A 40-year-old woman was taken to hospital and apprehended after an incident in Punggol on March 10.

Stomper Angels shared photos showing rescuers rappelling down the side of Block 221A Sumang Lane. A safety air pack can be seen deployed at the foot of the block.

"It was hard to tell what was happening, but there were several Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire trucks and police vehicles seen in the vicinity," the Stomper said.

"SCDF deployed the inflatable device. My guess was someone was trying to jump."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 3.10pm.

"A 40-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital," a police spokesperson said.

"She was also apprehended under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008."

SCDF told Stomp it received a call for assistance at about 3.15pm.

"SCDF deployed a safety life air pack and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were on standby as a precautionary measure," an SCDF spokesperson said.

Helplines

Mental well-being

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women's Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

Counselling

Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Online resources

