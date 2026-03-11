40-year-old woman apprehended after rescuers seen rappelling down Punggol block
A 40-year-old woman was taken to hospital and apprehended after an incident in Punggol on March 10.
Stomper Angels shared photos showing rescuers rappelling down the side of Block 221A Sumang Lane. A safety air pack can be seen deployed at the foot of the block.
"It was hard to tell what was happening, but there were several Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire trucks and police vehicles seen in the vicinity," the Stomper said.
"SCDF deployed the inflatable device. My guess was someone was trying to jump."
In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 3.10pm.
"A 40-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital," a police spokesperson said.
"She was also apprehended under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008."
SCDF told Stomp it received a call for assistance at about 3.15pm.
"SCDF deployed a safety life air pack and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were on standby as a precautionary measure," an SCDF spokesperson said.
Helplines
Mental well-being
- Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
- Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)
- Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
- Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
- Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
- Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
- Women's Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)
Counselling
- Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
- Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
- Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
- Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
- We Care Community Services: 3165-8017
Online resources
- mindline.sg
- eC2.sg
- www.tinklefriend.sg
- www.chat.mentalhealth.sg
- carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)
- limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)
