4 taken to hospital, around 90 evacuated after fire at Sembawang block

A fire broke out in an 11th-floor unit at Block 462 Sembawang Drive on Jan 1.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 3.15pm and extinguished it with a water jet.

One person from the affected unit evacuated before SCDF's arrival. Around 90 others from the block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

Four people were assessed for smoke inhalation. Three of them were taken to Singapore General Hospital and one was conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Stomper Ikah, who was visiting her grandparents, said she was getting ready to leave their flat when she smelled "something burning".

"I thought it was probably someone playing with fireworks," she recounted.

"When I went out to check, I saw a lot of people running downstairs with their children and belongings. There were a lot of police cars, two big fire engines and a Red Rhino."

Ikah, who shared a video of the scene, said she was told firefighters that the fire had spread "till the 20th floor".

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation