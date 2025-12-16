4 stuck on Labrador Jetty for 3 hours after fallen tree blocks exit, SCDF arrives to rescue them

Four people were stuck on Labrador Jetty for three hours on Dec 12 after the exit was blocked by a fallen tree.

Stomper Ritson said it happened at around 5.30pm.

"The four were unable to exit the jetty because the entrance was badly damaged and obstructed by a fallen tree," said the Stomper, who shared videos of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at the scene.

"Due to the danger, SCDF used a ladder to climb from the beach to rescue the four people one after another.

"The ordeal ended at 8.30pm."

Stomp has contacted SCDF for more info.

The Stomper added: "I want to take this opportunity to thank those involved in the rescue mission."

