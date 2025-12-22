3am hunt for snakes in forest leads Stomper to ecstatic find

A man was out looking for wildlife when he sensed noise and movement among some tall grasses.

It turned out to be a Sunda pangolin, much to his delight.

Stomp's resident wildlife expert and founder of Wildlife Asia Singapore, John Lee, shared photos of the rare creature he spotted on Dec 20 at 3.29am.

He had been in a forest with his two assistants. Those familiar with Stomper John's wildlife stories will know that he typically does not share the location of his wonderful sightings in order to protect the animals.

John recounted: "I was looking for snakes and other wildlife when, all of a sudden, this extremely rare creature appeared.

"My lady assistant first noticed some leaves rustling. We then observed the thick, tall grasses moving. Next, I saw the animal's scales, leading me to confirm that it was a Sunda pangolin.

"I felt ecstatic and exhilarated by this close encounter."

This is not the first time John has crossed paths with the critically endangered animal, having shared sightings with Stomp in 2022 and 2023 too.

Pangolins are shy, nocturnal and solitary. They are active from 12 midnight to 5am, the Stomper noted.

