29-year-old man arrested for drink driving after car skids in Yishun

A 29-year-old man was arrested for drink driving and driving while under disqualification after he got into a traffic accident in Yishun on Jan 11.

Stomper Rosni alerted Stomp to the incident after spotting its aftermath at Yishun Avenue 6 at about 9.30am.

"The car skidded and mounted the kerb," she said, adding that the vehicle ended up facing the other direction.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car that was believed to have self-skidded at about 6.40am.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of drink driving can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $20,000 and jailed for up to two years.

If found guilty of driving under disqualification, offenders can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to six years, fined up to $20,000, or both.

