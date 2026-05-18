Lavender is a Chocolate Labrador who is new to his environment.

$200 reward offered for elderly owner’s Labrador last seen at Bollywood Farms

A Labrador that went missing on May 10 is still nowhere to be found after he was last spotted near Bollywood Farms at 100 Neo Tiew Road a day later.

Stomper Joanne shared that the dog — a three-year-old Chocolate Labrador named Lavender — went missing after he exited the gate of his home in the Neo Tiew area.

Joanne is not the owner of the dog, but a member of the search party that is actively looking for Lavender.

The Stomper said that Lavender was purchased by his owner — a senior citizen who does not use social media — just a day before he went missing.

“We are looking for it urgently as it is new to the environment and needs medical attention,” she said.

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According to the Stomper, Lavender appears to suffer from skin issues and “possibly some other (health) issues” as his ribs seem to be protruding. The dog also has a bald patch on its thigh.

Joanne said that as of May 18, the search for Lavender is still underway. She advised the public not to approach or give chase if they spot him.

In addition, the dog may not respond to his name.

There is a $200 reward for finding Lavender, and interested members of the public can join the search party on Telegram by scanning the QR code on the poster.

Members of the public that are advised to contact Jane or Elizabeth should they spot Lavender. PHOTO COURTESY OF JOANNE

Kindly contact us at stomp@stomp.com.sg or via WhatsApp at 9384 3761 if you have any information about Teh O.

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