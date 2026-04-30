20 LED funeral wreaths for wake at Aljunied block disruptive and wasteful, says resident

A resident has raised concerns about a row of 20 LED funeral wreaths displayed at the foot of Block 98 Aljunied Crescent.

Stomper Abigail said the wake, which lasted five days and ended on April 24, was “highly inconsiderate and disruptive to the surrounding community”.

She added that a massive display of electrical banners was also placed outside the Geylang East Home for the Aged on the ground floor of the block.

“This setup significantly obstructed access for elderly individuals, many of whom already face mobility challenges,” she said. “It is deeply troubling that such a sensitive environment has not been taken into account in the planning of the funeral arrangements.”

Abigail also questioned the extensive use of LED displays at a time when the Government is calling for Singaporeans to conserve energy due to the global fuel supply chains being impacted by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

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The scale and intensity of these funeral displays appear unnecessary and wasteful, said the Stomper.

“While I fully respect the need for families to conduct funeral rites, there should be reasonable limits to ensure that public spaces remain accessible and that community needs — particularly those of vulnerable groups like the elderly — are not compromised.”

Town Council responds

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council said the use of LED wreaths at funeral wakes is permitted under guidelines set by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Association of Funeral Directors.

These guidelines are incorporated into the town council’s permit application process for the reservation of void decks and other communal spaces. Applicants are required to adhere strictly to the stipulated conditions, including those relating to accessibility and safety.



The spokesperson added that the town council recognises the importance of keeping communal areas accessible and maintaining a harmonious environment for all.

“We will closely monitor future funeral wake setups to ensure compliance with guidelines and that common areas remain unobstructed,” said the spokesperson.

“In addition, applicants will be reminded of these requirements at the point of booking to reinforce adherence.”

Under current guidelines, the number light-emitting wreaths at a wake should be limited to 10.

If wreaths are placed in common walkways, there should be clear demarcation to ensure at least 1.5m of unobstructed space for pedestrians, including wheelchair users.

In November 2025, residents in Pek Kio and Farrer Park raised similar concerns about 70 LED wreaths at Gloucester Road.

Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Alvin Lim posted on Facebook at the time: “Unfortunately, despite the request and repeated gentle reminders, the parties involved were uncooperative and made things difficult for the town council workers.”

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