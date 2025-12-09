2 young men taken to hospital after dispute at Prinsep Street, police investigating

Two young men, aged 21 and 22, were taken to hospital after a dispute at Prinsep Street on the morning of Dec 6.

Stomper Lim shared a photo of police vehicles and a police cordon in the area taken at 11.30am.

He said he saw six police cars and two ambulances. "It seemed like a murder case," commented the Stomper.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they had received a call for assistance at 62

Prinsep Street at 9.35am.

A gym and a music agency are located at the address.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Stomp the two men were taken to Raffles Hospital.

The police added that the duo were conscious and are assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

