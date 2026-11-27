An 18-year-old female motorcyclist was taken to hospital following an accident with a taxi in Chinatown on Nov 25.

18-year-old motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with taxi in Chinatown

An 18-year-old female motorcyclist was taken to hospital following an accident involving a taxi in Chinatown on Nov 25 .

Stomper Terence alerted Stomp to the incident after passing by the scene near People’s Park Complex at about 9.30pm .

Photos shared by the Stomper show a blue ComfortDelGro taxi and a motorcycle.

A police car with flashing emergency lights was present, along with officers attending to the scene.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident that happened along New Bridge Road towards Hill Street at about 8.50pm .

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The rider was conscious when taken to hospital .

“A 64-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations,” a police spokesperson said.

According to figures released by the police in September, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 55.6 per cent of all traffic accidents resulting in injuries or deaths in the first half of 2026.

Stomp has contacted ComfortDelGro for more information.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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