$150 reward for budgie that flew away, mate waiting for her at Bedok Reservoir Road home

Have you seen Sweetie the yellow budgie?

Stomper John is appealing for help to locate his friend's pet bird, which flew away from its home at Block 103 Bedok Reservoir Road.

The female bird went missing on Feb 16 at around 12.45pm and was last seen flying in the direction of Block 102.

"Most likely, she flew into someone's home," the Stomper added. "It's quite hard to find her as my area is surrounded by landed properties and condominiums."

A $150 reward is being offered for the safe return of Sweetie, who has a partner at home awaiting her return.

PHOTO: STOMP

If you have seen or found Sweetie, kindly contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics lost

bird