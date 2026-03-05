15-year-old girl found dead at Grange Road condo

A 15-year-old girl was found dead at Cliveden at Grange, a condominium in the Orchard area, on March 3.

The police told Stomp that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 100 Grange Road at 9.25am.

The female teen was found lying motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Stomper Khalil said he was making deliveries at the condo at around 1pm when he saw four police cars and a Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) vehicle.

"I saw what I believe was a covered body," he recounted. "The head was partially covered and I saw hair."

Police investigations are ongoing.

HELPLINES

Mental well-being

National helpline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women's Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

Counselling

Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293

Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990

Online resources

