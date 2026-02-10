13 taken to hospital after bus rear-ends another along Sengkang East Road

Thirteen people were taken to hospital after a bus rear-ended another bus along Sengkang East Road on Feb 9.

Stomper Gary alerted Stomp to the incident, which occurred at a bus stop near Kopitiam Square in Sengkang.

In photos shared by Gary, a double-decker bus appears to have struck the rear of another bus, with visible damage to the windscreen and body panels.

Debris and broken glass can be seen scattered on the road.

In response to a Stomp query, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 11.15am.

SCDF said it conveyed 12 people to Sengkang General Hospital and one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A 68-year-old male bus driver was among those taken conscious to hospital.

SBS Transit spokesperson Mrs Grace Wu told Stomp that bus service 372 had been conducting boarding and alighting activities at the bus stop when it was rear-ended by another bus.

"Our priority is the well-being of the six passengers and the bus captain onboard our bus who were conveyed to the hospital for treatment," she said.

"We are already in touch with them to extend our care, concern and assistance. All of them received outpatient treatment, and we wish them a complete and speedy recovery."

Go-Ahead Singapore said bus service 104 was involved in an accident at the bus stop outside Sengkang Community Hub.

A spokesperson said: "The safety and well-being of those involved are our top priority.

"Passengers who were on board the bus and require assistance, please contact us at 6812 6469 or enquiries@go-aheadsingapore.com."

It added that investigations are ongoing and it is cooperating with all relevant authorities.

