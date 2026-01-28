Who is Grayce Tan? The woman who became S'pore's most searched person overnight

Grayce Tan, vice-president for strategy at PropertyLimBrothers (PLB), has become Singapore's most searched person overnight.

This followed the circulation of a viral video showing a pair resembling Ms Tan and PLB co-founder Melvin Lim exiting a unit. Ms Tan is no longer listed as an employee on PLB's website.

Here are four facts about the National University of Singapore (NUS) graduate turned marketing consultant.

Crowned Arts Queen in NUS pageant

The 29-year-old studied sociology at NUS and minored in English linguistics, delving into an array of activities throughout her university years.

In 2016, Ms Tan participated in the NUS Arts Bash — an annual pageant and talent showcase traditionally held as part of the faculty's Freshmen Orientation Programme. She was crowned Arts Queen and Ms Ordinary Co at the pageant.

She was also a finalist in The New Paper's New Face competition in 2016, a nationwide modelling contest.

In 2020, Ms Tan dabbled in Muay Thai, competing in a varsity-level event after trying out the sport in her second year of university. She also represented Singapore in the 20th ASEAN University Games 2022, clinching a bronze medal.

Taught English in primary school

In the same year, Ms Tan's profile was also listed on Ace Tutors — a home tuition agency which connects tutors with students. She stated that she had taught English and Physical Education in Coral Primary School as part of an internship with the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Ms Tan had also obtained a postgraduate diploma in education from the National Institute of Education (NIE).

In the listing, she said she was passionate about education and that this would translate into "genuine care and concern" for her students.

"I am attentive and sensitive to the feelings of others, and will make an effort to observe and react appropriately to the feelings of others," she wrote.

Joined PropertyLimBrothers

Ms Tan later joined real estate company PropertyLimBrothers, appearing in numerous home tour videos on the firm's social media platforms.

As of October 2024, she was involved in marketing and business development at PLB, assisting real estate clients with the buying and selling of homes.

According to the Council for Estate Agencies, a statutory board under the Ministry of National Development (MND), Ms Tan transacted four condominium units and one HDB rental flat from April 2023 to January 2026.

"What I love about real estate is that it's a tangible product, and it's where many memories are made," she added in a PLB Instagram post promoting a career event at the NUS Business School, where she was featured as an NUS alumna.

Ms Tan also stated that she "loves work" in a Threads post last September. The post was part of an episode of the tiredpplclub, a podcast hosted by Ms Tan and a friend.

"We only have numbered days. How many days do we want to spend doing something that is not fulfilling?" she said on the podcast.

"But if you are able to find something that makes you come alive, it can inform you greatly as a person."

Got married in 2023

Social media posts suggest that Ms Tan tied the knot with her husband in 2023, holding a wedding ceremony in September 2025.

The pair met during their time in NUS, according to a 2020 post by a wedding photographer.

Photos of the celebration were shared on her public Facebook account, where she described the wedding as an "absolute blast".

Stomp has reached out to Ms Tan for comment.

