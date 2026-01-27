Wan Yang closure: Affected consumers can redeem free treatments at 4 other beauty and wellness chains

Jan 26, 2026

Customers who previously purchased packages with massage and foot reflexology chain Wan Yang can now redeem complimentary treatments from four other beauty and wellness businesses.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said on Jan 26 that it had received 1,065 reports over the sudden closure of Wan Yang, with customers reporting losses of about $1.29 million in unused prepaid packages – up from the $904,000 in losses reported in December 2025.

CASE president Melvin Yong said the association had reached an agreement with four CaseTrust-accredited businesses to support customers affected by the sudden closure of Wan Yang.

Those who have lodged a report with CASE can redeem complimentary treatments at selected outlets of JHL TCM Beauty, Joyre TCMedi Spa, SYOUJIN and Zen Beauty from Jan 26.

Each customer can redeem up to three complimentary treatment sessions, capped at a total value of $150, at these outlets, Mr Yong said.

"Collectively, these businesses operate 23 outlets across Singapore, which is more than the five outlets operated by Wan Yang," he said.

Affected customers will have until April 30 to book their appointments for complimentary treatments, which must be redeemed by Dec 31, subject to availability.

They must provide documentation such as receipts, package statements or appointment records to verify that they are customers of Wan Yang, said Mr Yong.

"The participating businesses have committed not to sell their packages and services during the complimentary treatments," he added.

These businesses have also offered employment to former Wan Yang staff.

Reports of Wan Yang abruptly ceasing operations at its five outlets in Singapore emerged in late November 2025.

Mr Yong said on Dec 2 that Wan Yang confirmed that its three entities – Wan Yang Holdings, Wan Yang Foot Reflexology Centre and Wan Yang Health Product & Foot Reflexology Centre – had ceased operations as at Nov 21 and were undergoing liquidation.

CASE will continue to engage the Government and the industry on stronger measures such as a compulsory cooling-off period for the purchase of prepaid packages and prepayment protection to better protect consumers, said Mr Yong.

Consumers who require assistance may contact CASE via its hotline on 6277-5100 or through its website.

