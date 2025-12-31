Those who bought the jacket in China were surprised when it dropped in Singapore shortly after. PHOTO: JAEJAEPEANUT/TIKTOK, ADIDAS SINGAPORE/WEBSITE

Viral Adidas 'CNY' jacket, said to be China exclusive, lands in Singapore for almost $50 less

The highly sought-after Adidas "CNY" jacket, once thought to be exclusive to China, has made a surprise arrival in Singapore — and it is retailing for almost $50 less.

Named the New Chinese Style Track Top, the jacket is priced at $159 in the Republic, significantly cheaper than the 1,099 yuan (S$203) price listed in China.

On Dec 23, Adidas Singapore announced the jacket's retail release in a Facebook post, with seven stores islandwide stocking it in "limited quantities".

The Tang dynasty-inspired jacket was available in two colours: Collegiate Burgundy and Grey Six. It sold out almost immediately.

Many have since questioned the jacket's "China-exclusive" label, as it has also been spotted in Adidas stores in Malaysia and Thailand, available in additional colours and at prices similarly lower than in China.

Some TikTokers shared their frustrations about buying the jacket in China, given that they could have just bought it locally.

TikToker Jaedyn discovered shortly after her return to Singapore that Adidas had also released it locally. "I feel like I'm in a real life reenactment of a TikTok shop ad," she says in a post.

Captioned "1099 yuan vs 160sgd", the clip has since garnered over 12,400 views, 535 reactions and 15 comments.

'Qing style centipede buttons': Netizens

"Right, what happened to 'exclusive to China'…" one user quipped.

Another chimed in: "YA SAME, COME BACK THEN EVERYONE SAY $50 OFF."

Nevertheless, some felt the purchase was justified. "Its [sic] ok girl it sold out within a day LOL," one commented.

"Queen u got to wear it first," another wrote, while a TikToker said that Jaedyn had modelled the top for the whole of Singapore even before it arrived.

Stomp has reached out to Adidas Singapore for comment.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation