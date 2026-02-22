Seventeen-themed fan experiences at MBS ahead of K-pop boy band's Singapore concert

Ahead of Seventeen’s March 7 concert at the National Stadium, a number of fan experiences themed around the K-pop boy band will take place again at Marina Bay Sands (MBS). PHOTO: DAEHAN CHAEF

Benson Ang

The Straits Times

Feb 22, 2026

Ahead of Seventeen's March 7 concert at the National Stadium, a number of fan experiences themed around the K-pop boy band will take place again at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

This is their second collaboration with the Singapore integrated resort. The group's first collaboration in January 2025, ahead of their two concerts here that month, featured Seventeen-themed food and collectibles offered at several F&B establishments in MBS.

From March 2 to 8, MBS' Seventeen Experience presents Seventeen-themed dining, music and party experiences, inspired by their chart-topping hits such as Rock With You (2021) and Sweetest Thing (2020).

For example, a specially curated playlist will be played across MBS' The Shoppes and hotel lobby.

On March 7, from 7pm to midnight, MBS' facade will also light up in Rose Quartz (pink) and Serenity (blue) - the group's official fandom colours.

Five MBS F&B establishments will serve up bundles of culinary creations priced at $38++ a set, which give a playful nod to Seventeen's hit songs.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer's Stage Heat, Smooth Encore set brings together its K-Town Fried Chicken Burger and The New Shake, a cotton candy-flavoured milkshake layered with strawberry compote.

Over at Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay, The Olle Heat Pairing consists of the restaurant's Lobster Scotch Egg (served with spicy tteokbokki sauce) and Jeju Olle drink, a sparkling soda infused with yuzu, lychee, Yakult and butterfly pea.

Fans can try a Flavour Overload bundle at Koma Singapore, which spotlights the restaurant's BBQ Short Rib Kimbap, a dish of slow-braised short rib melded with seasoned rice and crisp seaweed, and the classic Blue Lagoon drink.

Meanwhile, Mott 32's The Polished Trio bundle boasts its signature Hot & Sour Shanghainese Soup Dumplings filled with scallop and prawn, served alongside the Wild Strawberry Fizz, a lively cocktail of Kwai Feh lychee, strawberry liqueur, lemon, honey, egg white and double cream.

Finally, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar will serve a High Energy Bite Set, featuring its K-Chicken Sandwich and Serenity drink, a lychee and guava lemonade with butterfly pea and yuzu foam.

In addition, the Origin + Bloom patisserie will feature a set titled Sweet Things Ahead, priced at $18. It includes a Matcha Strawberry drink, and either a Uyu Cream Doughnut, Sweet Potato Shio Bun or Gochujang Cheesecake. Customers can also buy a Whimsical Popsicle for $12.

With the purchase of each bundle set from the six eateries, or the Whimsical Popsicle, customers can redeem one Seventeen Experience special coaster, while stocks last.

At Marquee Singapore, fans can party the night away to Seventeen's remixed hits and music videos, as the nightclub plays host to the Seventeen Themed Party on March 6, from 10.30pm to 11.30pm.

Two specially-crafted Seventeen-themed drinks ($12 each) will also be available. Early bird tickets are available online via Marquee Singapore's website at $30 per entry.

For more information on the Seventeen Experience, go to marinabaysands.com/seventeen.

Book It: Seventeen World Tour New_ In Singapore Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive When: March 7, 6.30pm Admission: $199 to $399 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)

