Pac-Man invades Sentosa with life-sized maze and carnival fun

Southeast Asia’s first and largest Pac-Man carnival has landed on Singapore's shores PHOTOS: APEX INFINITE ENTERTAINMENT GLOBAL

Spotted: the iconic yellow dot taking over the little red dot.

That's right. Southeast Asia's first and largest Pac-Man carnival has landed on our shores just in time for the video game's 45th anniversary.

The ACC9SS: Pac-Man Carnival, presented by Apex Infinite Entertainment Global in collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia, is a month-long carnival running from Dec 12 to Jan 11 at Palawan Green, Sentosa.

Become Pac-Man in this life-sized maze

The main highlight is a life-sized Pac-Man maze, touted by organisers as Singapore's current record holder for the largest human Pac-Man game.

Players step into Pac-Man's shoes and navigate a walk-in maze lit with blinking floor pellets, while trying to avoid the roaming ghost gang that includes Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde. A spectator zone overlooking the maze lets visitors watch the action from above.

An entire carnival for the whole family

There are two dedicated free zones for visitors of all ages, each offering a unique Pac-Man experience:

The Challenge Arena, where players can compete for the highest Pac-Man score on LED Jumbotrons

Elixir Esports PC Corner, where visitors can have a go at the latest Pac-Man game titles

Fans can also browse exclusive collectibles at the merchandise store, with partners such as SimplyToys, Otaku House and World of Cards on board.

The whole family can try their hand at the carnival-style games like ring toss and high striker at the Pac-Man Carnival Zone, and stand a chance to win exclusive rewards.

A Pac-Man-inspired food and beverage area adds to the festive atmosphere, alongside photo spots featuring life-sized statues and giant inflatables of Pac-Man and the ghost characters.

Don't miss the star-studded countdown party

Come New Year's Eve on Dec 31, the carnival doubles as a countdown party that begins at 12pm, ending only after midnight.

Visitors can look forward to a spectacular countdown celebration featuring fireworks in Pac-Man colours and interactive programmes curated by the cast of J Team Productions, including Jack Neo himself.

Travel to Sentosa, Pac-Man style

The Pac-Man adventure begins even before visitors step foot on carnival grounds, with the Pac-Man-themed Sentosa Express.

The trains feature two designs: one showing Pac-Man escaping from the ghost gang, and another showing Pac-Man chasing them instead.

Ticketing information

Tickets are now on sale at the ACC9SS website. Standard admission starts at $2.90, and general admission at $5.90.

Opening hours are Mondays to Thursdays from 3pm to 10pm, and Fridays to Sundays (including public holidays), from 12pm to 10pm.

All ages are welcome, with children under 12 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

