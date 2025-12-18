No scrolling, just biryani and connection: Mr Biryani challenges diners to unplug for a discount

A no-phone dining challenge introduced by local biryani restaurant Mr Biryani has made business a lot more interesting for its founder, Govind Rajan.

"The phone is an addiction for everybody," said the 56-year-old. "We overlook the people around us because of the phone. Every single second, people keep looking at it."

That belief led him to launch a two-month no-phone challenge on Nov 1.

Diners at the restaurant, located at 11 Chander Road, are offered a 15 per cent discount if they agree to set their phones aside during their meals.

"No scrolling. No Busy Body. Just people, stories, and that perfect plate of biryani," Mr Govind wrote in a social media post announcing the challenge.

No phone, no problem?

Online, many commenters praised the initiative and the message behind it, though there were some sceptics who felt that it would be challenging for solo diners and digitally native Gen Z's.

With fewer than two weeks left until the challenge ends on Dec 31, Mr Govind acknowledged that while the challenge has been well-received, not all customers were up for it.

"Some parents find it very fun. They want to see how their children behave without the phone," he told Stomp over a phone call.

"But some parents are not willing because they want to eat in peace while children are on the phone."

As a father of four himself, Mr Govind said he understands why phones have become a common tool for many parents during mealtimes.

"The phone has become something parents use to distract kids while eating," he said.

While he feels a tinge of sadness when he sees it, but he recognises that it is sometimes the only way some parents can enjoy their meal in peace.

Still, he has seen moments during the challenge that reinforced why he wanted to try it in the first place.

"One family came — young parents in their early 30s, with two kids maybe five to seven years old," he recalled. "At first, without the phone, the kids didn't know what to do."

"After that, they started playing with the parents. They brought some activity to the table," he said. "That one really stayed with me."

Those moments have since sparked ideas for future initiatives, such as providing simple games or puzzles to encourage families to play together and bond during meals.

The no-phone challenge has also prompted Mr Govind to reflect on his own phone habits.

"When I go home, I'm also hooked on the phone. I do video posting," he admitted. "Now I set a limit — two hours on TikTok."

"Because of this challenge, I try to be more conscious (of my phone use). I feel I'm less addicted now," he added.

Mr Govind has good news for those keen to put their phones down and connect over the festive period: the challenge applies even on public holidays.

"Christmas also can," he said.

Ultimately, he feels that it is in the spirit of the festive season for diners to connect with whoever they're eating with, be it their family or friends.

"Let's make connection taste better."

