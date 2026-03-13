Makan: Treat yourself to these deals this weekend (Mar 13 to Mar 15)

A Taste of Ireland features delights such as Carnaby's Silver Hill Irish Duck Breast (left) and Meatsmith's Guinness Fried Oyster with Bacon Jam. STOMP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

1. A Taste of Ireland returns with its largest showcase

A Taste of Ireland is back this March with its third edition, in celebration of St Patrick's Day.

Bord Bia, The Irish Food Board, has teamed up with eight renowned restaurants and bars in Singapore to spotlight the best of Ireland's produce and spirits.

Highlights include Guinness Fried Oyster with Bacon Jam at Meatsmith, Crispy Suckling Pig Leg at Tess Bar & Kitchen, Silver Hill Irish Duck Breast at Carnaby, and Silver Hill Irish Duck Sate Mochi at Magpie. Limited-time creations from Santi's, Brasserie Astoria, Quaich Bar Wanderlust, and Cygnet Bar are also part of the vibrant lineup.

2. Orchid Live Seafood introduces surprise blind seafood concept with cute mystery plushies

PHOTO: ORCHID LIVE SEAFOOD

Step aside, blind boxes. Well, sort of, because Orchid Live Seafood is debuting its premium mystery seafood bag on March 14.

Take your pick from a range of sealed live seafood mystery bags, available in two different tiers — Tier 1 at $48++ and Tier 2 at $68++ — and enjoy the seafood offer that you draw at that price.

Those who choose Tier 1 can get a chance to win bamboo clams (U.P. $67.20), Boston lobster (U.P. $88), or large prawns (U.P. $58). The higher tier includes dishes like Dungeness crab (U.P. $138 per kg), South Australian braised abalones, (U.P. $80) and soon hock or turbot (U.P. $90 to $108 per kg).

The seafood mystery bag promotion will end on April 17.

3. Modu unveils Nokdu Samgyetang that comforts without heaviness

PHOTO: MODU

The queues at Modu are about to get even longer with the launch of its latest creation, Nokdu Samgyetang ($38) — a refined variation of Korea's traditional ginseng chicken soup featuring mung beans. Tender chicken is simmered for 12 hours in a clean and light herbal broth that is nourishing, revitalising, and comforting all at once.

Located in Mandarin Gallery, the Korean speciality restaurant prides itself on restorative dining and being "The Hermes of Chicken Soup". Diners can choose from six variations of Samgyetang, such as Beauty Collagen, Perilla Seed, and Black Chicken.

The 2-Gather Set ($98+) is perfect for sharing with a friend — enjoy two Samgyetang flavours with an appetiser and one shareable dish, followed by dessert to round off a hearty meal.'

4. Goodwood Park's Durian Fiesta returns with choux, choco bears and durian plushies

PHOTO: GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL

Durian lovers can look forward to the return of Goodwood Park Hotel's annual Durian Fiesta, running from March 13 to Aug 9.

This year's edition features a fresh line-up of durian desserts crafted by the hotel's pastry chefs, including the D24 Mini Choco Bear, 'Mao Shan Wang' Choco Choux and the eye-catching D24 Thorny King cake, alongside treats such as the D24 Raspberry Gem, D24 Tiramisu Sphere and D24 Nana Cake.

For the first time, the popular durian event will also introduce exclusive merchandise. Fans can snap up collectibles such as the Duri Puff Pal soft toy, Durian Squishy, sticker packs and a Spikey Shopper Bag — perfect for bringing home a piece of the durian-themed festivities.

5. Jumbo Group launches first food hall 'Jumboree' at Tai Seng

STOMP PHOTO: TRIXY TOH

Tai Seng has a new hidden gem: Jumboree, the first-ever food hall concept by Jumbo Group. The lively space brings together over 10 food brands under one roof — from seafood to everyday bites.

At the heart of it all is Jumbo 1987, where diners can enjoy Jumbo Seafood's signature dishes at nett prices, including the award-winning chilli crab and nostalgic favourites like Curry Fish Head with Jumbo You Tiao. Other standouts include Live Lobster Mapo Tofu and Maotai Sanbei Chicken.

There is also alcohol on tap from $0.36 per 10ml and even a live band from Mondays to Saturdays — turning Jumboree into an all-day hangout for food, drinks and good company.

6. Grill premium meat on the spot at Meat Co's new Paragon outlet

PHOTO: MEAT CO.

Premium butcher Meat Co. has opened a new flagship store in Paragaon, its second outlet in the Orchard shopping mall.

Meat lovers are in for a treat, with premium meats from around the world available at the store:

Jeju Pork (South Korea)

Hanwoo Beef (South Korea)

Rubia Gallega (Spain)

Tasmanian Full Blood Wagyu (Australia).

Meat Co.'s Paragon outlet also comes with a cooked counter concept, where customers can select their meats and have them cooked on the spot, without the fine-dining price tag.

Highlights include premium meat skewers such as Hanwoo Beef 1++ MB9 ($11.90), Jeju Black Pork Belly ($7.90), A5 Matsusaka Wagyu ($14.90), and Angus Beef ($4.90).

7. Din Tai Fung launches crab roe dry noodles, brings back cocoa wafer bun

PHOTO: DIN TAI FUNG

Din Tai Fung is introducing a new seasonal dish — Dry Noodles with Chef's Premium Crab & Roe Sauce — available from now till April 30 at 19 select outlets.

Inspired by crab roe noodles, which are all the hype in China, the dish features springy noodles tossed in a rich, savoury sauce made with premium crab meat and roe for a bold yet comforting seafood indulgence.

Alongside the new launch, diners can also look forward to the return of the Cocoa Wafer Bun, a fan-favourite dessert available from March 9 to April 30.

8. Feel the heat with Pepper Lunch's new slate of Mexican food

PHOTO: PEPPER LUNCH SINGAPORE

Satiate those cravings for Mexican food with Pepper Lunch's new Viva la Sizzle Mexican Fiesta line-up.

Choose between Beef Mexican Chilli Con Carne ($17.90 a la carte) or Chicken Mexican Chilli Con Carne ($16.90 a la carte), which comes with a side of Mexican chilli con carne dip, melted oozy cheese, and a basket of Mexican flatbread. Complete the meal with Jalapeño Poppers with Hot Honey and Tortilla Chips with Chilli Carne.

With a $40 minimum spend, receive Pepper Lunch's limited edition handphone strap blind box. Flash the phone strap on the next visit to redeem a free Häagen-Dazs ice cream.

The Viva la Sizzle Mexican Fiesta line-up will be available exclusively in Singapore from Feb 24 to Apr 27.

9. Get your hands dirty with KFC's smoky kecap manis chicken

STOMP PHOTO: CHERRY TAN

Right after its fiery mala chicken, KFC is bringing the heat back — but with a little sweetness. Its new Smoky Kecap Manis Chicken features signature Hot and Crispy Chicken dunked in rich, smoky kecap manis sauce and generously topped with crunchy fried shallots and fresh green onions for an aromatic hit.

KFC is also giving families a chance to look smokin' hot. Diners can stand a chance to win an exclusive Manis Baju Kurung fam set for up to 5 family members, featuring designs by local artist Aida Sa'ad, known for her vibrant and colourful illustrations.

Just tag @kfc_sg and #KFCSmokyKecapManis on Instagram for a chance to win the set. The contest ends on Mar 5, and the winner with the most creative post will be announced on Mar 6.

10. Sip and savour French wine at Alliance Française de Singapour

PHOTO: ALLIANCE FRANCAISE DE SINGAPOUR

Educational and cultural organisation Alliance Française de Singapour is already in the sixth year of its acclaimed French Excellence Programme, À Table!

Happening from now to Apr 18, this edition of the programme pays tribute to the craft and heritage of French winemaking through a series of cultural activities and wine tasting. At its heart lies a multi-sensory exhibition that immerses visitors in the winemaking process and all its varied textures and aromas.

Admission to the exhibition is free for adults and children, and those of legal drinking age can enhance the tour experience with a glass of wine for just $10. A special concert and tasting, guided by expert sommeliers, will also be held on Mar 28, and attendees can expect to taste fine Rieslings and Champagnes while appreciating classical music. More details can be found on the event page.

11. The sweetest ice cream cake to break fast with is at Swensen's

Try Ramadan specials with Swensen's. PHOTO: SWENSEN'S

Swensen's is marking Ramadan and Hari Raya Puasa with the launch of its Halo Raya Ice Cream Cake.

At its centre is a gold Salted Gula Melaka ice cream core layered with Ondeh Ondeh ice cream. The exterior features a crunchy white chocolate coating studded with kunafa — crisp strands of phyllo dough — and coconut shreds.

Swensen's, Earle Swensen's and Swensen's Unlimited have also rolled out Ramadan specials, inspired by Southeast Asian flavours, available for both dine-in and takeaway.

The Halo Raya Ice Cream Cake and festive menu will be available until March 31.

