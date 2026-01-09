Makan: Treat yourself to these deals this weekend (Jan 9 to 11)

From indulgent sweet treats to festive dishes, enjoy a variety of flavours with these new culinary launches.

Here's where to eat and drink next.

1. Leap into the Year of the Horse with Janice Wong's whimsical creations

Homegrown chocolatier chef-artist Janice Wong's Chinese New Year collection blends art, indulgence and auspicious symbolism.

The highlight of the collection is the 70% Dark Chocolate Cashew Praline Sea Salt Horse, an artisanal chocolate sculpture that doubles as a striking festive centrepiece.

Other CNY delights include Dark Chocolate Mandarin Oranges, the returning Chocolate Koi Fish, and reimagined pineapple treats such as Dark Chocolate Pineapple Balls and Pineapple Flower Tarts finished with gold accents.

The collection is available now at all Janice Wong retail outlets and online at https://janicewong.online/

2. Get a head start on your CNY hotpot feasts with CP Wonton

PHOTO: CP FOODS

It's never too early to start hosting hotpot feasts to celebrate the Year of the Horse. Household favourite CP Foods is offering seasonal deals on its signature items: CP Shrimp Wonton, CP Jumbo Shrimp Wonton, CP Hong Kong Style Minced Shrimp Wonton, CP Pork & Chive Wonton, and CP Shrimp & Pork Wonton.

Also joining the Lunar New Year line-up are the CP Fried Shrimp Wonton, CP Shrimp Wonton With Sesame Sauce, and CP Chicken Gyoza.

From now till Jan 29, spend a minimum of $20 on participating CP wonton and gyoza products at FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Giant, or Prime stores to enjoy an instant $3 discount.

That's not all. From Jan 30 to Feb 15, spend a minimum of $20 on participating products at selected supermarket outlets to get a free multi-purpose towel blind bag.

3. Savour eight new crowd favourite food stalls at Food Republic Suntec City

PHOTO: FOOD REPUBLIC

Food Republic at Suntec City (#B1-115) has reopened with a refreshed theme and an all-new mix of tenants. Diners now have eight new food options, including London Fat Roast and Yuen Kee Dumpling, bringing together a diverse mix of cuisines and flavours under one roof.

To mark the food court's reopening, diners can enjoy 50% savings on the BreadTalk Group Rewards Blooming Flavours Starter Pack ($6.90, U.P. $13.80) from now till Jan 31. The pack includes eight vouchers, and the first 80 purchases will also receive an exclusive Food Republic reusable straw set.

Additionally, don't miss the sure-win lucky draw at Food Republic Suntec City's Flourish Wall that ends on Jan 10. Simply spend a minimum of $12 in a single receipt to pick a sure-win prize from the Flourish Wall.

4. Get in line for $2.99 rice bowls at Shihlin Taiwan Street Food's rebranded Compass One outlet

PHOTO: SHIHLIN TAIWAN STREET FOOD

Homegrown Shihlin Taiwan Street Food will officially open its newly rebranded Compass One outlet on Jan 10.

Just like its first revamped outlet at NEX, the Compass One store will offer less oily meal options, a modern update to its brand identity and a playful new mascot, Miao Miao. The feline mascot will make an appearance as limited-edition collectible mystery charms, available in four designs at $1.99 with any purchase.

Now to every Singaporean's favourite past time: queueing for food. On Jan 10 from 12pm, the first 100 customers can enjoy a Braised Chicken Ricebowl at just $2.99 (U.P. $7.50), limited to one bowl per customer.

If you didn't make the cut, don't worry. The Braised Chicken Ricebowl and Chiayi Scallion Chicken Ricebowl are going for $5.90 only — that's a 25% discount — from Jan 12 to Jan 15.

5. Taiwan's Spicy Noodle opens its first Singapore outlet at Raffles City

STOMP PHOTO: TRIXY TOH

Spicy Noodle has finally arrived in the Lion City, opening its first outlet at Raffles City. Already a hit in Taiwan, queues can stretch up to an hour for its famous "soul-stirring noodles".

Each bowl stays true to its Taiwanese roots, with handmade Xiao Hun noodles and ultra-concentrated Master Chili Oil, paired with a rich spicy or mild beef broth simmered for at least six hours. Topped with sliced US beef, tendon, braised tofu pouch, and perfectly soft-boiled eggs, every bite hits just right.

The sides don't disappoint either: Spicy braised tofu puff, spicy golden fish balls, and crunch cabbage leaves make it a soul-warming meal perfect for sweater weather.

6. Celebrate Lunar New Year with HEY KEE's nostalgic Hong Kong-style set menus

Gather with loved ones this festive season with HEY KEE's nostalgic set menus. PHOTO: HEY KEE

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with HEY KEE's hearty, nostalgic Chinese set menus designed for family reunions.

Known for its comforting dai pai dong–style dishes, the restaurant offers generous feasts from $498+ for four to six diners, featuring highlights like Abalone Yu Sheng, Prosperity Pen Chai brimming with premium seafood, and Typhoon Shelter Stir-Fried Live Prawns.

With its warm atmosphere and classic flavours, HEY KEE offers a celebratory yet comforting way to gather with loved ones this festive season.

7. Usher in the Lunar New Year with Parkroyal Collection Pickering, Singapore

Enjoy a traditional sit-down reunion at the hotel's newly refurbished William Pickering Ballroom. PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION PICKERING

Tuck into a hearty Lunar New Year buffet at Parkroyal Collection Pickering's Lime Restaurant, featuring comforting favourites such as Claypot Drunken Prawn, Braised Seafood Treasure Soup and Roast Angelica Duck.

Guests seeking a traditional sit-down reunion dinner can opt for the hotel's Royal Reunion Feast at their newly refurbished William Pickering Ballroom — a one-night-only Lunar New Year's Eve experience complete with a set dinner and festive entertainment.

Lime Restaurant's buffet is available from Jan 31 to Mar 3, while seats can be reserved for the Royal Reunion Feast happening on Feb 16 for groups of six, eight, or 10 persons.

8. Enjoy premium live seafood with Orchid Live Seafood's Chinese New Year Set Menu

Set menus are available from $488++ for four people. PHOTO: ORCHID LIVE SEAFOOD

This festive season, Orchid Live Seafood presents brand new Chinese New Year Set Menus, featuring seafood prepared fresh from tank to table.

At the heart of the festive menus is the live Australian Lobster, steamed in aromatic Chinese wine and infused with garlic, or served as a refreshing yusheng. Other auspicious highlights include H.K. Steamed Wild Coral Trout and Alaskan Crab Meat Seafood Fried Rice.

Set menus are available from $488++ for four people, with various options for larger gatherings and family reunions.

9. Slurp on Broth & Beyond's brand-new Mixian set lunch

Broth & Beyond's new promotion is valid from now till Jan 15, 2026. PHOTO: BROTH & BEYOND

Modern ecological Yunnan hotpot specialist Broth & Beyond has something new in store for diners: a Mixian Set Lunch priced at just $15.90++. The launch also introduces two new authentic Yunnan soup bases — the Signature Spicy Sour Broth and Mild Spicy Green Pepper Broth, both available in vegetarian versions.

Crafted with premium mushrooms flown in daily from Yunnan and paired with fresh local produce, the soups deliver bold, comforting flavours true to Yunnan cuisine.

In addition to the new offerings, the Broth & Beyond Mixian Set Lunch includes a range of other comforting broth options, such as Truffle Mushroom, Golden Chicken Fungus, Tomato, Pork, Vegetarian Tomato and Vegetarian Tom Yum.

The new Mixian Set Lunch launches with an exclusive 1-for-1 promotion, valid on weekdays from now till Jan 15, 2026, between 11.30am and 5pm. Diners can also unwind after work with 60-minute free-flow quality wines, available daily from 8.30pm to 11.30pm.

10. Relish honest Italian food made with fresh ingredients — all under $30

Tutto's menu features fresh pastas and hand-stretched pizzas from just $15. PHOTO: TUTTO

Tutto, meaning "all, everyone, everything" in Italian, is the latest concept by the Italian-Singapore family behind Da Paolo. The highlight? A full menu under $30, featuring fresh pastas and hand-stretched pizzas from just $15.

All-time pasta favourites such as the Aglio Olio e Peperoncino and Cacio e Pepe are on the menu, along with slightly less conventional dishes like Assassina — spaghetti cooked straight in tomato and chili with Tutto's housemade chili oil. Pizzas are hand-stretched to order, with flavours like Margherita, Pesto Genovese and classic Marinara.

Tutto is now open #02-246/247, Jewel Changi Airport. Visit its website for bookings.

11. Almafi-style brunch arrives in Singapore with Fortuna Terrazza

Fortuna Terrazza opens at Craig Road, a stone's throw away from their flagship in Tanjong Pagar. PHOTO: FORTUNE TERRAZZA

Fresh off being named one of Asia Pacific's Top 50 Best Pizzerias, the Fortuna Italian Trattoria team is spreading even more southern Italian sunshine on Craig Road with Fortuna Terrazza, a laid-back, Almafi-inspired cafe just a few doors from their flagship in Tanjong Pagar.

It is designed like a mini Mediterranean escape — think lemon trees, tiled archways and hand-painted ceramics.

The menu is playful rather than traditional: the Buongiorno toast is a thick juicy cut of bacon, folded eggs, and truffle mayonnaise served on a sourdough slice, while the pork cotoletta parmigiana is a base of grissini crumbled pork layered with marinated tomatoes, arugula salad and shaved parmigiano.

If you have a sweet tooth, try the Almafi Meringue that's filled with lemon curd lemon zest.

12. Dive into Carlitos Brunch Club's new weekend Spanish sharing feast

Indulge in a Spanish feast with Carlitos Brunch Club. PHOTO: CARLITOS BRUNCH CLUB

Carlitos Brunch Club is now serving up delectable weekend sharing menus (from $48++ per person, min. two to dine) featuring treats such as Salmorejo (cold tomato velouté with egg and chive oil), Huevos Estrellados with fries and Serrano ham, Roast Beef Sandwich with Angus striploin, and Paella Pan of squid ink rice with cuttlefish and clams.

Go all-in with the $68++ tier, which adds a Spanish Charcuterie Board and Carlitos' signature Cochinillo roasted suckling pig.

Make it a real celebration with a two-hour free-flow package ($58++ per person) of sangria, cava and beer, available every Saturday and Sunday from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

