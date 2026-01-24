Their Authentic Ginseng Chicken Set features a tender half chicken boiled for four hours. PHOTO: KIMPSON'S TABLE

Makan: Treat yourself to these deals this weekend (Jan 23 to 25)

From indulgent sweet treats to festive dishes, enjoy a variety of flavours with these new culinary launches.

Here's where to eat and drink next.

1. Chef X welcomes traditional Korean Hansang cuisine with Kimpson's Table residency

Kimpson's Table, a heartfelt Korean concept by Korea-born Chef Patrick Kim, is introducing a menu rooted in traditional Korean home cooking at Chef X, Far East Organisation's sandbox for home-based and private dining chefs.

For the upcoming rainy days, go for Chef Kim's Authentic Ginseng Chicken Set, featuring a tender half chicken boiled for four hours and stuffed plump with chewy Korean glutinous rice.

If you prefer stronger flavours, don't miss Chef Kim's Spicy Pork Bulgogi Set, which also comes in other iterations such as the Beef Bulgogi Set ($14) and ChunCheon Style Spicy Chicken Set ($13).

Kimpson's Table's residency at Chef X runs from now till March 13.

2. The luxurious cognac and bak kwa tie-up we never knew we needed

Explore flavour pairings that blend classic festive tastes with a modern celebratory twist. PHOTO: HENNESSY

This Chinese New Year, Hennessy marks the Year of the Horse with a playful local collaboration, teaming up with heritage bak kwa brand Bee Cheng Hiang.

The partnership comes to life through pop-up experiences at Bee Cheng Hiang's Chinatown (Pagoda Street) and Serangoon outlets, as well as a showcase at FairPrice Finest Clarke Quay. Running from Jan 23 to Feb 8, the experiential pop-ups invite diners to explore flavour pairings that blend familiar festive tastes with a modern celebratory twist.

The cognac brand has also designed a Hennessy Reunion Kit, which includes a standard bottle of Hennessy, tulip glasses, festive decorations and selected Bee Cheng Hiang snacks. The Reunion Kit is available to win through a promotion running until Feb 28.

Consumers who purchase any Hennessy product can upload their receipts via QR code to receive draw entries, with a chance to win festive rewards including Hennessy Reunion Kits and full sets of Hennessy's 2026 Chinese New Year Limited Editions.

3. The Pine Garden releases new creations in celebration of the New Year

Enjoy an early bird discount on orders made before Feb 3. STOMP PHOTO: ALICIA CHUA

This heartland-boutique bakery is ushering in Chinese New Year with a range of new creations, including inventive flavours such as Oolong Matcha Fog Cookies and Red Dates Goji Cookies.

Standouts include Black Sesame Melting Cookies, a novel take on a classic, as well as Peanut Butter Folded Love Letter with Mixed Nuts for a sweet and savoury crunch.

Customers can enjoy an early-bird discount of 15 per cent for orders placed before Jan 27, and 10 per cent for orders made before Feb 3.

4. Gallop into the Year of the Horse with EN Group's Prosperity Yu Sheng

Elevate your Lo Hei experience with premium add-ons. PHOTO: EN GROUP

Ring in the Lunar New Year with EN Group's Prosperity Yu Sheng, featuring a vibrant mix of shredded vegetables, crushed peanuts, and pok chui crackers, paired with a housemade yuzu honey and plum sauce.

Elevate your Lo Hei experience with premium add-ons like Salmon Sashimi at $11.80 and Baby Abalone at $8.80 for five pieces each.

Priced at $38.80 per platter, the yu sheng is available now until March 3 via online orders or at selected EN Group outlets.

5. Celebrate the year of the horse with Sawadee Thai Cuisine's festive CNY menu

Enjoy a Thai-style CNY feast with Sawadee Thai. PHOTO: SAWADEE THAI

Sawadee Thai Cuisine is ringing in the Year of the Horse with a Chinese New Year menu inspired by the zodiac animal's strength, vitality and forward momentum.

The limited-time spread hits all the right notes — sweet, sour, bitter and umami — crafted with top-notch ingredients.

Highlights include a Lunar Luxe Yusheng with 18 ingredients, Golden Money Bags, Golden Yellow Curry Lobster, Thai Herb Flame-Roasted Chicken, Hanuman Wagyu Beef, Smoked Fish Soup Tom Khlong Pla Goa, and a sweet finale of Red Ruby.

It's a festive, filling feast that's both auspicious and indulgent — perfect for starting the lunar year on a high note.

6. You can be a sushi chef too with MOGĀ's new DIY handroll tray

PHOTO: MOGĀ

MOGĀ, the modern Japanese izakaya-inspired bar in Pullman Singapore Hill Street debuts two fun and interactive sushi experiences: DIY Handroll Tray and Jigsaw Box.

Available every Saturday, the DIY Handroll Tray lets diners step into the role of a sushi chef. The set features premium ingredients such as ikura, hotate, negitoro and salmon for you to craft your own hand-rolled creation.

From Monday to Friday, between 6pm and late, diners can opt for the MOGĀ Jigsaw Box.

Priced at $48 and designed for a minimum of two diners, the box comes with nine bite-sized creations, including hotate tartare with caviar, negitoro, ikura, and salmon with mentaiko dips. These are served alongside seasoned furikake rice or a trio of chips — fish skin, seaweed and lotus chips.

7. Hook In The Good Year with Breadtalk's auspicious bakes

PHOTOS: BREADTALK

Looking for treats to enjoy and share this Lunar New Year? BreadTalk has you covered with a festive spread inspired by luck, prosperity, and abundance.

From horseshoe-shaped Danishes in savoury cheese and indulgent white chocolate with mixed nuts, to bottled cookies in classic pineapple, almond, and scallion — a flavour you never knew you needed — there's something for every palate.

Highlights also include the Lucky Banana Cake and the adorable Tozzo Mustang, a soft horse-shaped bun filled with white chocolate and available exclusively at VivoCity.

Available now until March 3, BreadTalk's festive collection also features returning favourites such as Joy & Luck, the much-loved Bak Kwa Delight.

8. Set your taste buds on fire with KFC's first-ever Sichuan Mala chicken

PHOTOS: KFC

Auspicious, fiery and crunchy — three words that best describe KFC's latest offering, the La Zi Ji (Sichuan Mala Chicken). Fans of the classic Chinese dish can now enjoy it in a scaled-up form: a mouth-watering and numbing KFC drumstick.

Swap out the usual fries for a CNY-friendly side of Mala Lotus Root Chips that double up as an addictive snack. To cool things down, round off the spicy feast with the Mini Mango Pomelo Sago Pie — a light yet indulgent nod to the beloved Chinese dessert.

From Jan 14, diners can also try their luck with KFC's Fortune Cat-inspired Huat Paws blind box. Ten lucky customers who uncover the Secret Gold Fortune Cat will stand a chance to win $888 — huat are you waiting for?

9. Korea's famous grilled chicken BBQ Song Gye Ok opens second outlet in Orchard

STOMP PHOTO: ALICIA CHUA

Look out for a new Korean BBQ spot. Song Gye Ok's latest outlet at The Centrepoint brings the Seoul hype straight to Orchard Road.

Feast on Samgyetang, a whole chicken slow-cooked for over 12 hours in ginseng-infused broth, and enjoy other favourites such as Bibim noodles tossed in a rich gochujang sauce.

Savour the signature assorted chicken grill, with each cut expertly grilled and served with recommended sauces for the perfect bite.

Bring a friend and raise a toast with their signature Earl Grey or Ginseng Highballs for a complete Korean dining experience.

10. Leap into the Year of the Horse with Janice Wong's whimsical creations

PHOTO: JANICE WONG

Homegrown chocolatier chef-artist Janice Wong's Chinese New Year collection blends art, indulgence and auspicious symbolism.

The highlight of the collection is the 70% Dark Chocolate Cashew Praline Sea Salt Horse, an artisanal chocolate sculpture that doubles as a striking festive centrepiece.

Other CNY delights include Dark Chocolate Mandarin Oranges, the returning Chocolate Koi Fish, and reimagined pineapple treats such as Dark Chocolate Pineapple Balls and Pineapple Flower Tarts finished with gold accents.

The collection is available now at all Janice Wong retail outlets and online at https://janicewong.online/

11. Get a head start on your CNY hotpot feasts with CP Wonton

PHOTO: CP FOODS

It's never too early to start hosting hotpot feasts to celebrate the Year of the Horse. Household favourite CP Foods is offering seasonal deals on its signature items: CP Shrimp Wonton, CP Jumbo Shrimp Wonton, CP Hong Kong Style Minced Shrimp Wonton, CP Pork & Chive Wonton, and CP Shrimp & Pork Wonton.

Also joining the Lunar New Year line-up are the CP Fried Shrimp Wonton, CP Shrimp Wonton With Sesame Sauce, and CP Chicken Gyoza.

From now till Jan 29, spend a minimum of $20 on participating CP wonton and gyoza products at FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Giant, or Prime stores to enjoy an instant $3 discount.

That's not all. From Jan 30 to Feb 15, spend a minimum of $20 on participating products at selected supermarket outlets to get a free multi-purpose towel blind bag.

12. Celebrate Lunar New Year with HEY KEE's nostalgic Hong Kong-style set menus

Gather with loved ones this festive season with HEY KEE's nostalgic set menus. PHOTO: HEY KEE

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with HEY KEE's hearty, nostalgic Chinese set menus designed for family reunions.

Known for its comforting dai pai dong–style dishes, the restaurant offers generous feasts from $498+ for four to six diners, featuring highlights like Abalone Yu Sheng, Prosperity Pen Chai brimming with premium seafood, and Typhoon Shelter Stir-Fried Live Prawns.

With its warm atmosphere and classic flavours, HEY KEE offers a celebratory yet comforting way to gather with loved ones this festive season.

13. Usher in the Lunar New Year with Parkroyal Collection Pickering, Singapore

Enjoy a traditional sit-down reunion at the hotel's newly refurbished William Pickering Ballroom. PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION PICKERING

Tuck into a hearty Lunar New Year buffet at Parkroyal Collection Pickering's Lime Restaurant, featuring comforting favourites such as Claypot Drunken Prawn, Braised Seafood Treasure Soup and Roast Angelica Duck.

Guests seeking a traditional sit-down reunion dinner can opt for the hotel's Royal Reunion Feast at their newly refurbished William Pickering Ballroom — a one-night-only Lunar New Year's Eve experience complete with a set dinner and festive entertainment.

Lime Restaurant's buffet is available from Jan 31 to Mar 3, while seats can be reserved for the Royal Reunion Feast happening on Feb 16 for groups of six, eight, or 10 persons.

14. Enjoy premium live seafood with Orchid Live Seafood's Chinese New Year Set Menu

Set menus are available from $488++ for four people. PHOTO: ORCHID LIVE SEAFOOD

This festive season, Orchid Live Seafood presents brand new Chinese New Year Set Menus, featuring seafood prepared fresh from tank to table.

At the heart of the festive menus is the live Australian Lobster, steamed in aromatic Chinese wine and infused with garlic, or served as a refreshing yusheng. Other auspicious highlights include H.K. Steamed Wild Coral Trout and Alaskan Crab Meat Seafood Fried Rice.

Set menus are available from $488++ for four people, with various options for larger gatherings and family reunions.

