Makan: Treat yourself to these deals this weekend (Feb 27 to Mar 1)

From indulgent sweet treats to festive dishes, enjoy a variety of flavours with these new culinary launches.

Here's where to eat and drink next.

1. Feel the heat with Pepper Lunch's new slate of Mexican food

Satiate those cravings for Mexican food with Pepper Lunch's new Viva la Sizzle Mexican Fiesta line-up.



Choose between Beef Mexican Chilli Con Carne ($17.90 a la carte) or Chicken Mexican Chilli Con Carne ($16.90 a la carte), which comes with a side of Mexican chilli con carne dip, melted oozy cheese, and a basket of Mexican flatbread. Complete the meal with Jalapeño Poppers with Hot Honey and Tortilla Chips with Chilli Car

n

e.With a $40 minimum spend, receive Pepper Lunch's limited edition handphone strap blind box. Flash the phone strap on the next visit to redeem a free Häagen-Dazs ice c

r

eam.The Viva la Sizzle Mexican Fiesta line-up will be available exclusively in Singapore from Feb 24 to Apr 27.

2. Get your hands dirty with KFC's smoky kecap manis chicken

STOMP PHOTO: CHERRY TAN

Right after its fiery mala chicken, KFC is bringing the heat back — but with a little sweetness. Its new Smoky Kecap Manis Chicken features signature Hot and Crispy Chicken dunked in rich, smoky kecap manis sauce and generously topped with crunchy fried shallots and fresh green onions for an aromatic hit.

KFC is also giving families a chance to look smokin' hot. Diners can stand a chance to win an exclusive Manis Baju Kurung fam set for up to 5 family members, featuring designs by local artist Aida Sa'ad, known for her vibrant and colourful illustrations.

Just tag @kfc_sg and #KFCSmokyKecapManis on Instagram for a chance to win the set. The contest ends on Mar 5, and the winner with the most creative post will be announced on Mar 6.

3. Sip and savour French wine at Alliance Française de Singapour

PHOTO: ALLIANCE FRANCAISE DE SINGAPOUR

Educational and cultural organisation Alliance Française de Singapour is already in the sixth year of its acclaimed French Excellence Programme, À Table!

Happening from now to Apr 18, this edition of the programme pays tribute to the craft and heritage of French winemaking through a series of cultural activities and wine tasting. At its heart lies a multi-sensory exhibition that immerses visitors in the winemaking process and all its varied textures and aromas.

Admission to the exhibition is free for adults and children, and those of legal drinking age can enhance the tour experience with a glass of wine for just $10. A special concert and tasting, guided by expert sommeliers, will also be held on Mar 28, and attendees can expect to taste fine Rieslings and Champagnes while appreciating classical music. More details can be found on the event page.

4. What's your beef? Gyusei Gyukatsu Wagyu Steakhouse serves halal cuts with free sirloin promo

Check out Gyusei Gyukatsu Wagyu Steakhouse, a new halal-certified eatery specialising in breaded, deep-fried beef cutlets.

Its speciality A5 Wagyu is air-flown directly from Japan — try the best-selling ribeye, striploin and tenderloin platter with 10 curated condiments. Sides include Japanese beef curry stew, and XL Hyogo oysters.

From Feb 19 to March 31, get a free 60g A5 Sirloin Wagyukatsu with every two Wagyukatsu sets ordered.

5. The sweetest ice cream cake to break fast with is at Swensen's

Try Ramadan specials with Swensen's. PHOTO: SWENSEN'S

Swensen's is marking Ramadan and Hari Raya Puasa with the launch of its Halo Raya Ice Cream Cake.

At its centre is a gold Salted Gula Melaka ice cream core layered with Ondeh Ondeh ice cream. The exterior features a crunchy white chocolate coating studded with kunafa — crisp strands of phyllo dough — and coconut shreds.

Swensen's, Earle Swensen's and Swensen's Unlimited have also rolled out Ramadan specials, inspired by Southeast Asian flavours, available for both dine-in and takeaway.

The Halo Raya Ice Cream Cake and festive menu will be available until March 31.

6. Tofu G sweetens Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day with new tofu gelato flavours

Gelato is churned live on-site, so diners can watch each batch made fresh. PHOTO: TOFU G

Singapore's first tofu-based gelato brand, TOFU G, is marking Chinese New Year (CNY) and Valentine's Day with two limited-time flavours — Tangerine Tofu and Strawberry Tofu (both $8).

Vegan-friendly and dairy-free, the seasonal scoops are made from tofu and natural ingredients, offering a lighter, high-protein indulgence with festive flair.

Available at both its Mandarin Gallery and Takashimaya outlets, the gelato is churned live on-site, so diners can watch their treats made fresh before digging in.

For a limited time, visitors can also sample four flavours — Strawberry, Tangerine, Chocolate, and Original Tofu — and share their feedback to receive a full gelato cup of their choice. Tasting sessions are held on selected Sundays and Mondays from 3pm to 5pm, with 200 cups available per day at both outlets. Refer to Tofu G's Instagram page for more details.

7. Tanglin Cookhouse launches buffet celebrating Singaporean flavours with British twist

Pair fragrant Turmeric Coconut Rice with favourites like Ayam Goreng Berempah. STOMP PHOTO: ALICIA CHUA

Tanglin Cookhouse is back with another nostalgic yet novel experience — a 90-minute buffet that puts a uniquely Singaporean twist on its British-inspired fare, perfect for fans of all things lemak at $29.90++ per pax.

Start with addictive bites like Emping Chips with Sambal Belacan, alongside flavourful sides such as Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce & Condiments and refreshing White Rojak Quinoa Salad.

Pair fragrant Turmeric Coconut Rice with favourites like Ayam Goreng Berempah, Indian Butter Chicken, Sambal Barramundi with Cincalok, and Braised Beef Rendang. Round off the feast with comforting desserts, from Warm Yam 'Orh Nee' with Candied Ginkgo Nuts to the restaurant's signature Heritage Gula Melaka Sago Pudding.

8. OMOOMO celebrates i12 Katong halal certification with new Ramadan-exclusive bowls

Savour the spiced fried chicken seasoned with a rempah paste. PHOTO: OMOOMO

Homegrown Korean-Japanese eatery OMOOMO at i12 Katong is now officially Halal-certified and is celebrating by launching two new bowls, just in time for Ramadan.

Tuck into Ayam Goreng Berempah Bibimbab, a fusion of Malaysian fried chicken and the classic Korean rice bowl. Instead of gochujang (Korean fermented chili paste), the rice bowl is topped with a fragrant, mildly spicy sambal.

Noodle lovers can opt for the Satay Chicken Udon, where Japanese cuisine meets Singapore's beloved smoky grilled chicken, served alongside a rich peanut sauce.

These Ramadan-exclusive offerings are available from Feb 2 to March 20 at all OMOOMO outlets. Diners breaking their fast with a partner can also enjoy a limited-time Ramadan Combo, featuring Ayam Goreng Berempah Bibimbab and Satay Chicken Udon, plus one side and two drinks, all for just $19.90 nett (U.P. $32.70).

9. French-Japanese fusion dishes that start from $6, shaped by Tokyo's Michelin-starred restaurants

Enjoy Grilled Japanese Bonito, Smoked Salmon with Stracciatella Cheese, Duck Confit Croquettes and more. PHOTO: PULSII

Helmed by the amiable Chef Daisuke Yoshikawa, who honed his craft in Michelin-starred French kitchens in Tokyo, Pulsii has rolled out dishes that start from a wallet-friendly $6, staying true to its welcoming bistro spirit.

Expect plates such as Grilled Japanese Bonito, Smoked Salmon with Stracciatella Cheese and Duck Confit Croquettes, alongside Pulsii's enduring signatures such as the Yuzu Cervelle De Canut and Grilled Lamb Tenderloin.

On Wednesdays, diners can enjoy two-hour free-flow at $38 for ladies and $48 for men, with house wine, beer, selected cocktails and sake available from 6pm to 9pm.

10. Chef X welcomes traditional Korean Hansang cuisine with Kimpson's Table residency

Their Authentic Ginseng Chicken Set features a tender half chicken boiled for four hours. PHOTO: KIMPSON'S TABLE

Kimpson's Table, a heartfelt Korean concept by Korea-born Chef Patrick Kim, is introducing a menu rooted in traditional Korean home cooking at Chef X, Far East Organisation's sandbox for home-based and private dining chefs.

For the upcoming rainy days, go for Chef Kim's Authentic Ginseng Chicken Set, featuring a tender half chicken boiled for four hours and stuffed plump with chewy Korean glutinous rice.

If you prefer stronger flavours, don't miss Chef Kim's Spicy Pork Bulgogi Set, which also comes in other iterations such as the Beef Bulgogi Set ($14) and ChunCheon Style Spicy Chicken Set ($13).

Kimpson's Table's residency at Chef X runs from now till March 13.

