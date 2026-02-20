From Feb 19 to March 31, get a free 60g A5 Sirloin Wagyukatsu with every two Wagyukatsu sets ordered. PHOTO: GYUSEI GYUKATSU

Makan: Treat yourself to these deals this weekend (Feb 20 to Feb 22)

From indulgent sweet treats to festive dishes, enjoy a variety of flavours with these new culinary launches.

Here's where to eat and drink next.

1. What's your beef? Gyusei Gyukatsu Wagyu Steakhouse serves halal cuts with free sirloin promo

Check out Gyusei Gyukatsu Wagyu Steakhouse, a new halal-certified eatery specialising in breaded, deep-fried beef cutlets.

Its speciality A5 Wagyu is air-flown directly from Japan — try the best-selling ribeye, striploin and tenderloin platter with 10 curated condiments. Sides include Japanese beef curry stew, and XL Hyogo oysters.

From Feb 19 to March 31, get a free 60g A5 Sirloin Wagyukatsu with every two Wagyukatsu sets ordered.

2. The sweetest ice cream cake to break fast with is at Swensen's

Try Ramadan specials with Swensen's. PHOTO: SWENSEN'S

Swensen's is marking Ramadan and Hari Raya Puasa with the launch of its Halo Raya Ice Cream Cake.

At its centre is a gold Salted Gula Melaka ice cream core layered with Ondeh Ondeh ice cream. The exterior features a crunchy white chocolate coating studded with kunafa — crisp strands of phyllo dough — and coconut shreds.

Swensen's, Earle Swensen's and Swensen's Unlimited have also rolled out Ramadan specials, inspired by Southeast Asian flavours, available for both dine-in and takeaway.

The Halo Raya Ice Cream Cake and festive menu will be available until March 31.

3. Tofu G sweetens Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day with new tofu gelato flavours

Gelato is churned live on-site, so diners can watch each batch made fresh. PHOTO: TOFU G

Singapore's first tofu-based gelato brand, TOFU G, is marking Chinese New Year (CNY) and Valentine's Day with two limited-time flavours — Tangerine Tofu and Strawberry Tofu (both $8).

Vegan-friendly and dairy-free, the seasonal scoops are made from tofu and natural ingredients, offering a lighter, high-protein indulgence with festive flair.

Available at both its Mandarin Gallery and Takashimaya outlets, the gelato is churned live on-site, so diners can watch their treats made fresh before digging in.

For a limited time, visitors can also sample four flavours — Strawberry, Tangerine, Chocolate, and Original Tofu — and share their feedback to receive a full gelato cup of their choice. Tasting sessions are held on selected Sundays and Mondays from 3pm to 5pm, with 200 cups available per day at both outlets. Refer to Tofu G's Instagram page for more details.

4. Tanglin Cookhouse launches buffet celebrating Singaporean flavours with British twist

Pair fragrant Turmeric Coconut Rice with favourites like Ayam Goreng Berempah. STOMP PHOTO: ALICIA CHUA

Tanglin Cookhouse is back with another nostalgic yet novel experience — a 90-minute buffet that puts a uniquely Singaporean twist on its British-inspired fare, perfect for fans of all things lemak at $29.90++ per pax.

Start with addictive bites like Emping Chips with Sambal Belacan, alongside flavourful sides such as Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce & Condiments and refreshing White Rojak Quinoa Salad.

Pair fragrant Turmeric Coconut Rice with favourites like Ayam Goreng Berempah, Indian Butter Chicken, Sambal Barramundi with Cincalok, and Braised Beef Rendang. Round off the feast with comforting desserts, from Warm Yam 'Orh Nee' with Candied Ginkgo Nuts to the restaurant's signature Heritage Gula Melaka Sago Pudding.

5. Chin Mee Chin teams up with Bee Cheng Hiang for Chinese New Year dine-in specials and giftable bakes

Chin Mee Chin Confectionery ushers in the Lunar New Year with a limited-time line-up of festive offerings. PHOTO: CHIN MEE CHIN

Chin Mee Chin Confectionery ushers in the Chinese New Year with a limited-time line-up of festive offerings, including a collaboration with popular bak kwa brand Bee Cheng Hiang. Available from Jan 16 to Mar 3 (while stocks last), the seasonal menu marks the coffee shop's 101st year with familiar flavours reimagined for dining in and gifting.

Bee Cheng Hiang's iconic bak kwa and pork floss are paired with Chin Mee Chin's signature bread and pastries — including Bak Kwa & Pork Floss Toast, Bak Kwa & Pork Floss French Toast, and Pork Floss Bun. All three dishes are available as dine-in exclusives.

For takeaways and festive gifting, highlights include Pork Floss Swiss Rolls, Kaya Twists, Honey Madeleines with Kaya, as well as Pandan and Yuzu chiffon cakes, with whole cakes and rolls available alongside in-store slices.

To round out the festivities, Chin Mee Chin is offering a specially designed set of red packets inspired by its East Coast Road flagship, available with the purchase of Chinese New Year food and gifting items.

6. Tien Court rolls out lavish Teochew feasts for the Year of the Horse

Enjoy festive takeaway options until Feb 28 with highlights like Pen Cai, Prosperity Yu Sheng, and Eight Treasure Duck. PHOTO: TIEN COURT

Renowned Teochew restaurant Tien Court at Copthorne King's Hotel Singapore welcomes the Year of the Horse with a series of Chinese New Year set menus and festive dishes, available from now to March 3. Curated by Master Chef Lui and his team, the menus spotlight classic Teochew flavours and premium ingredients, ideal for family reunions and celebratory gatherings.

Diners can take their pick from four auspicious set menus, tailored for groups ranging from two to 10 people. Each set menu features highlights such as Roasted Suckling Pig, Braised White Teat Sea Cucumber, Teochew-style Steamed Red Grouper, South African Abalone, and Braised Ee Fu Noodles with Lobster in XO Sauce. A vegetarian set menu is also available for those seeking a delectable meat-free celebration.

For home celebrations, Tien Court is offering festive takeaway options until Feb 28 with highlights like Pen Cai, Prosperity Yu Sheng and Eight Treasure Duck. Free delivery to a single location is available with a minimum spend of $1,000.

7. OMOOMO celebrates i12 Katong halal certification with new Ramadan-exclusive bowls

Savour the spiced fried chicken seasoned with a rempah paste. PHOTO: OMOOMO

Homegrown Korean-Japanese eatery OMOOMO at i12 Katong is now officially Halal-certified and is celebrating by launching two new bowls, just in time for Ramadan.

Tuck into Ayam Goreng Berempah Bibimbab, a fusion of Malaysian fried chicken and the classic Korean rice bowl. Instead of gochujang (Korean fermented chili paste), the rice bowl is topped with a fragrant, mildly spicy sambal.

Noodle lovers can opt for the Satay Chicken Udon, where Japanese cuisine meets Singapore's beloved smoky grilled chicken, served alongside a rich peanut sauce.

These Ramadan-exclusive offerings are available from Feb 2 to March 20 at all OMOOMO outlets. Diners breaking their fast with a partner can also enjoy a limited-time Ramadan Combo, featuring Ayam Goreng Berempah Bibimbab and Satay Chicken Udon, plus one side and two drinks, all for just $19.90 nett (U.P. $32.70).

8. French-Japanese fusion dishes that start from $6, shaped by Tokyo's Michelin-starred restaurants

Enjoy Grilled Japanese Bonito, Smoked Salmon with Stracciatella Cheese, Duck Confit Croquettes and more. PHOTO: PULSII

Helmed by the amiable Chef Daisuke Yoshikawa, who honed his craft in Michelin-starred French kitchens in Tokyo, Pulsii has rolled out dishes that start from a wallet-friendly $6, staying true to its welcoming bistro spirit.

Expect plates such as Grilled Japanese Bonito, Smoked Salmon with Stracciatella Cheese and Duck Confit Croquettes, alongside Pulsii's enduring signatures such as the Yuzu Cervelle De Canut and Grilled Lamb Tenderloin.

On Wednesdays, diners can enjoy two-hour free-flow at $38 for ladies and $48 for men, with house wine, beer, selected cocktails and sake available from 6pm to 9pm.

9. Po at The Warehouse Hotel serves up abundance with festive set menus

Each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Singapore's multicultural heritage. PHOTO: PO

Sprint into the Year of the Horse with three thoughtfully curated set menus at Po, where familiar comforts are reinterpreted with a fresh perspective.

Whether it's the Signature Popiah Set or Nonya Chap Chye, each dish is a heartfelt tribute to Singapore's rich multicultural heritage. Meanwhile, celebratory staples such as the One Treasure Pot and Ee-Fu Noodle are perfect for gatherings of any size, from intimate family dinners to grand reunion feasts.

The Lunar New Year at Po set menus are available from Feb 11 to March 3 for lunch and dinner, priced from $68++ per guest, with a minimum of two diners per menu.

10. Crunch your way through the festive period with FairPrice

Try FairPrice's new CNY Flavoured Potato Chips today. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Household name FairPrice is rolling out new and returning festive snacks, including its CNY-flavoured Potato Chips and hot new cashew flavours in Mala and Maple Syrup.

Made with 100 per cent fresh potatoes, the Bak Kwa Potato Chips and Tomato Hotpot Potato Chips offer the familiar warmth of everyone's beloved sweet and savoury snack and reunion dinners.

For those who prefer smaller and more bite-sized snacks, FairPrice's new flavoured cashews will not disappoint. The Maple Syrup cashews burst with a rich sweetness that soothes and delights your tastebuds after that fiery kick from its Mala counterpart.

Available at all FairPrice outlets and online, while stocks last.

11. Usher in the season of spice with Pizza Hut's new chuan chuan-inspired menu

Kick off celebrations with Pizza Hut's new Sichua Roasted Chicken Pizza. PHOTO: PIZZA HUT

Continuing the string of Sichuan-inspired seasonal specials is Pizza Hut. Leading its CNY lineup is the all-new Sichuan Roasted Chicken Pizza, inspired by smoky Sichuan barbecue skewers.

Rounding out the menu are equally tempting sides such as Flamin' Mala Melts, Mala Fire Drumlets, Cumin Chicken Baked Rice and Cumin Chicken Mac 'N' Cheese. These items will be available from now until March 1.

Pizza Hut is also kicking off the festivities with special deals. From now until Jan 28, a Regular Sichuan Roasted Chicken Pizza is going for $14.90. Additionally, Hut Rewards members can redeem Flamin' Mala Melts for just 80 Hut Reward Slices.

12. Chef X welcomes traditional Korean Hansang cuisine with Kimpson's Table residency

Their Authentic Ginseng Chicken Set features a tender half chicken boiled for four hours. PHOTO: KIMPSON'S TABLE

Kimpson's Table, a heartfelt Korean concept by Korea-born Chef Patrick Kim, is introducing a menu rooted in traditional Korean home cooking at Chef X, Far East Organisation's sandbox for home-based and private dining chefs.

For the upcoming rainy days, go for Chef Kim's Authentic Ginseng Chicken Set, featuring a tender half chicken boiled for four hours and stuffed plump with chewy Korean glutinous rice.

If you prefer stronger flavours, don't miss Chef Kim's Spicy Pork Bulgogi Set, which also comes in other iterations such as the Beef Bulgogi Set ($14) and ChunCheon Style Spicy Chicken Set ($13).

Kimpson's Table's residency at Chef X runs from now till March 13.

13. The luxurious cognac and bak kwa tie-up we never knew we needed

Explore flavour pairings that blend classic festive tastes with a modern celebratory twist. PHOTO: HENNESSY

This Chinese New Year, Hennessy marks the Year of the Horse with a playful local collaboration, teaming up with heritage bak kwa brand Bee Cheng Hiang.

The partnership comes to life through pop-up experiences at Bee Cheng Hiang's Chinatown (Pagoda Street) and Serangoon outlets, as well as a showcase at FairPrice Finest Clarke Quay. Running from Jan 23 to Feb 8, the experiential pop-ups invite diners to explore flavour pairings that blend familiar festive tastes with a modern celebratory twist.

The cognac brand has also designed a Hennessy Reunion Kit, which includes a standard bottle of Hennessy, tulip glasses, festive decorations and selected Bee Cheng Hiang snacks. The Reunion Kit is available to win through a promotion running until Feb 28.

Consumers who purchase any Hennessy product can upload their receipts via QR code to receive draw entries, with a chance to win festive rewards including Hennessy Reunion Kits and full sets of Hennessy's 2026 Chinese New Year Limited Editions.

14. Gallop into the Year of the Horse with EN Group's Prosperity Yu Sheng

Elevate your Lo Hei experience with premium add-ons. PHOTO: EN GROUP

Ring in the Lunar New Year with EN Group's Prosperity Yu Sheng, featuring a vibrant mix of shredded vegetables, crushed peanuts, and pok chui crackers, paired with a housemade yuzu honey and plum sauce.

Elevate your Lo Hei experience with premium add-ons like Salmon Sashimi at $11.80 and Baby Abalone at $8.80 for five pieces each.

Priced at $38.80 per platter, the yu sheng is available now until March 3 via online orders or at selected EN Group outlets.

15. Celebrate the year of the horse with Sawadee Thai Cuisine's festive CNY menu

Enjoy a Thai-style CNY feast with Sawadee Thai. PHOTO: SAWADEE THAI

Sawadee Thai Cuisine is ringing in the Year of the Horse with a Chinese New Year menu inspired by the zodiac animal's strength, vitality and forward momentum.

The limited-time spread hits all the right notes — sweet, sour, bitter and umami — crafted with top-notch ingredients.

Highlights include a Lunar Luxe Yusheng with 18 ingredients, Golden Money Bags, Golden Yellow Curry Lobster, Thai Herb Flame-Roasted Chicken, Hanuman Wagyu Beef, Smoked Fish Soup Tom Khlong Pla Goa, and a sweet finale of Red Ruby.

It's a festive, filling feast that's both auspicious and indulgent — perfect for starting the lunar year on a high note.

16. Hook In The Good Year with Breadtalk's auspicious bakes

PHOTOS: BREADTALK

Looking for treats to enjoy and share this Lunar New Year? BreadTalk has you covered with a festive spread inspired by luck, prosperity, and abundance.

From horseshoe-shaped Danishes in savoury cheese and indulgent white chocolate with mixed nuts, to bottled cookies in classic pineapple, almond, and scallion — a flavour you never knew you needed — there's something for every palate.

Highlights also include the Lucky Banana Cake and the adorable Tozzo Mustang, a soft horse-shaped bun filled with white chocolate and available exclusively at VivoCity.

Available now until March 3, BreadTalk's festive collection also features returning favourites such as Joy & Luck, the much-loved Bak Kwa Delight.

17. Set your taste buds on fire with KFC's first-ever Sichuan Mala chicken

PHOTOS: KFC

Auspicious, fiery and crunchy — three words that best describe KFC's latest offering, the La Zi Ji (Sichuan Mala Chicken). Fans of the classic Chinese dish can now enjoy it in a scaled-up form: a mouth-watering and numbing KFC drumstick.

Swap out the usual fries for a CNY-friendly side of Mala Lotus Root Chips that double up as an addictive snack. To cool things down, round off the spicy feast with the Mini Mango Pomelo Sago Pie — a light yet indulgent nod to the beloved Chinese dessert.

From Jan 14, diners can also try their luck with KFC's Fortune Cat-inspired Huat Paws blind box. Ten lucky customers who uncover the Secret Gold Fortune Cat will stand a chance to win $888 — huat are you waiting for?

18. Leap into the Year of the Horse with Janice Wong's whimsical creations

PHOTO: JANICE WONG

Homegrown chocolatier chef-artist Janice Wong's Chinese New Year collection blends art, indulgence and auspicious symbolism.

The highlight of the collection is the 70% Dark Chocolate Cashew Praline Sea Salt Horse, an artisanal chocolate sculpture that doubles as a striking festive centrepiece.

Other CNY delights include Dark Chocolate Mandarin Oranges, the returning Chocolate Koi Fish, and reimagined pineapple treats such as Dark Chocolate Pineapple Balls and Pineapple Flower Tarts finished with gold accents.

The collection is available now at all Janice Wong retail outlets and online at https://janicewong.online/

19. Celebrate Lunar New Year with HEY KEE's nostalgic Hong Kong-style set menus

Gather with loved ones this festive season with HEY KEE's nostalgic set menus. PHOTO: HEY KEE

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with HEY KEE's hearty, nostalgic Chinese set menus designed for family reunions.

Known for its comforting dai pai dong–style dishes, the restaurant offers generous feasts from $498+ for four to six diners, featuring highlights like Abalone Yu Sheng, Prosperity Pen Chai brimming with premium seafood, and Typhoon Shelter Stir-Fried Live Prawns.

With its warm atmosphere and classic flavours, HEY KEE offers a celebratory yet comforting way to gather with loved ones this festive season.

20. Usher in the Lunar New Year with Parkroyal Collection Pickering, Singapore

Enjoy a traditional sit-down reunion at the hotel's newly refurbished William Pickering Ballroom. PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION PICKERING

Tuck into a hearty Lunar New Year buffet at Parkroyal Collection Pickering's Lime Restaurant, featuring comforting favourites such as Claypot Drunken Prawn, Braised Seafood Treasure Soup and Roast Angelica Duck.

Guests seeking a traditional sit-down reunion dinner can opt for the hotel's Royal Reunion Feast at their newly refurbished William Pickering Ballroom — a one-night-only Lunar New Year's Eve experience complete with a set dinner and festive entertainment.

Lime Restaurant's buffet is available from Jan 31 to Mar 3, while seats can be reserved for the Royal Reunion Feast happening on Feb 16 for groups of six, eight, or 10 persons.

21. Enjoy premium live seafood with Orchid Live Seafood's Chinese New Year Set Menu

Set menus are available from $488++ for four people. PHOTO: ORCHID LIVE SEAFOOD

This festive season, Orchid Live Seafood presents brand new Chinese New Year Set Menus, featuring seafood prepared fresh from tank to table.

At the heart of the festive menus is the live Australian Lobster, steamed in aromatic Chinese wine and infused with garlic, or served as a refreshing yusheng. Other auspicious highlights include H.K. Steamed Wild Coral Trout and Alaskan Crab Meat Seafood Fried Rice.

Set menus are available from $488++ for four people, with various options for larger gatherings and family reunions.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.