Makan: Treat yourself to these deals this weekend (Dec 19 to 21)

From indulgent sweet treats to festive dishes, enjoy a variety of flavours with these new culinary launches.

Here's where to eat and drink next.

1. Let the flavours of Ipoh warm your heart at Taste Ipoh's Raffles City outlet

A modern homage to Ipoh's rich culinary heritage, Taste Ipoh brings together authentic recipes and the familiar warmth of Malaysian hospitality under one roof.

Diners can savour favourites such as the establishment's award-winning Shredded Chicken Ipoh Hor Fun and Nasi Lemak with Ayam Goreng Berempah, perfectly paired with its signature Ipoh White Coffee.

Exclusive to the Raffles City outlet is the Traditional Ipoh-style Popiah, while more adventurous foodies can opt for the Seaweed Popiah and Soft Shell Crab Seaweed Popiah.

From now till Dec 31, enjoy a 1-for-1 promotion on Taste Ipoh's signature Ipoh White Coffee. Diners can also sign up for a free membership to receive 15 per cent off their total bill.

2. Slurp on Broth & Beyond's brand-new Mixian set lunch

Broth & Beyond's new promotion is valid from now till Jan 15, 2026. PHOTO: BROTH & BEYOND

Modern ecological Yunnan hotpot specialist Broth & Beyond has something new in store for diners: a Mixian Set Lunch priced at just $15.90++. The launch also introduces two new authentic Yunnan soup bases — the Signature Spicy Sour Broth and Mild Spicy Green Pepper Broth, both available in vegetarian versions.

Crafted with premium mushrooms flown in daily from Yunnan and paired with fresh local produce, the soups deliver bold, comforting flavours true to Yunnan cuisine.

In addition to the new offerings, the Broth & Beyond Mixian Set Lunch includes a range of other comforting broth options, such as Truffle Mushroom, Golden Chicken Fungus, Tomato, Pork, Vegetarian Tomato and Vegetarian Tom Yum.

The new Mixian Set Lunch launches with an exclusive 1-for-1 promotion, valid on weekdays from now till Jan 15, 2026, between 11.30am and 5pm. Diners can also unwind after work with 60-minute free-flow quality wines, available daily from 8.30pm to 11.30pm.

3. Dig into Le Pristine's expanded Weekend Brunch and Supper buffet

Le Pristine's indulgent buffet is available for a limited time on Saturdays and Sundays. PHOTO: LE PRISTINE

Following strong demand, Le Pristine at Grand Hyatt Singapore is extending its iconic brunch service this festive season, offering diners more opportunities to enjoy vibrant flavours and warm hospitality in the heart of Orchard Road.

Look forward to Irish Mor Oysters, Scallop Crudo, and Hamachi with Tuna and Red Meat Radish at the Seafood Bar, alongside hearty live-station dishes such as Le Pristine Fish Soup and Braised Veal Cheek. A spread of desserts and cocktails rounds off the experience on a sweet — and spirited — note.

Le Pristine's indulgent buffet is available for a limited time on Saturdays and Sundays this December (Brunch: 12pm to 3pm; Supper: 6pm to 9pm) at $135++ per person.

4. Relish honest Italian food made with fresh ingredients — all under $30

Tutto's menu features fresh pastas and hand-stretched pizzas from just $15. PHOTO: TUTTO

Tutto, meaning "all, everyone, everything" in Italian, is the latest concept by the Italian-Singapore family behind Da Paolo. The highlight? A full menu under $30, featuring fresh pastas and hand-stretched pizzas from just $15.

All-time pasta favourites such as the Aglio Olio e Peperoncino and Cacio e Pepe are on the menu, along with slightly less conventional dishes like Assassina — spaghetti cooked straight in tomato and chili with Tutto's housemade chili oil. Pizzas are hand-stretched to order, with flavours like Margherita, Pesto Genovese and classic Marinara.

Tutto is now open #02-246/247, Jewel Changi Airport. Visit its website for bookings.

5. Bring izakaya home this Christmas with Ajinomoto's ready-to-eat range

Selected Ajinomoto favourites will be available at FairPrice from Dec 25 to Jan 7. STOMP PHOTO: ALICIA CHUA

This festive season, Ajinomoto brings a cosy izakaya vibe to your dining table with its authentic ready-to-eat Japanese range.

Highlights include the new Japanese Pork & Prawn Shumai, pan-seared Hane Gyoza Pork, fragrant Takana Fried Rice and the Rice Burger Sukiyaki, available exclusively at Don Don Donki.

From Dec 25 to Jan 7, selected Ajinomoto favourites will be available at FairPrice with special promotions — an easy way to add a little festive cheer to your celebrations.

6. INDOCAFÉ Peranakan Dining unveils its 1-for-1 signature tasting menu

From now till Dec 31, guests can savour these dishes at a special 1-for-1 promotion. PHOTO: INDOCAFE

Six-time Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee INDOCAFÉ Peranakan Dining has launched a $68 five-course Signature Tasting Menu, showcasing refined Nyonya classics rooted in heritage for the festive season.

The meal opens with a Trio Platter comprising quintessential Peranakan snacks Ngoh Hiang, Kueh Pie Tee, and Otah Otah. This is followed by a complimentary Soup of the Day and a serving of Sayur Lodeh. For the main course, diners can choose between Babi Pongteh or Wagyu Beef Rendang (the beef option requires a $10++ top-up).

No meal is complete without dessert — diners can choose between the two-layer Kueh Salat or a bowl of Bubur Cha Cha.

From now till Dec 31, guests can enjoy these dishes at a special weekday 1-for-1 promotion for both lunch and dinner (excluding public holidays and eves). The offer is valid for bookings of up to eight guests.

7. Indulge this festive season with Janice Wong's 2025 Winter Christmas Collection

For gifting, try their Nordic Noel Mini Hamper that comes with a Christmas box of 12 chocolates. PHOTO: JANICE WONG

Chef-Artist Janice Wong is bringing back her signature edible art for the holidays with the 2025 Winter Christmas Collection, available now until Dec 31.

The standout this year is the Hidden Art-in-Cake Yule Log, a royal blue log that slices open to reveal a hidden Christmas-tree scene, layered with pistachio croustillant, lemon elderflower cream and raspberry compote.

There's also the Festive Days of December Advent Calendar, a star-shaped box filled with 24 handcrafted treats including bon bons, cookies, caramels and nougats — there's something to delight every taste bud. For gifting, the chocolatier has a perfectly sized Nordic Noel Mini Hamper that comes with Laplandia Vodka and a Christmas box of 12 chocolates.

These festive goodies are available online and at all Janice Wong outlets.

8. Almafi-style brunch arrives in Singapore with Fortuna Terrazza

Fortuna Terrazza opens at Craig Road, a stone's throw away from their flagship in Tanjong Pagar. PHOTO: FORTUNE TERRAZZA

Fresh off being named one of Asia Pacific's Top 50 Best Pizzerias, the Fortuna Italian Trattoria team is spreading even more southern Italian sunshine on Craig Road with Fortuna Terrazza, a laid-back, Almafi-inspired cafe just a few doors from their flagship in Tanjong Pagar.

It is designed like a mini Mediterranean escape — think lemon trees, tiled archways and hand-painted ceramics.

The menu is playful rather than traditional: the Buongiorno toast is a thick juicy cut of bacon, folded eggs, and truffle mayonnaise served on a sourdough slice, while the pork cotoletta parmigiana is a base of grissini crumbled pork layered with marinated tomatoes, arugula salad and shaved parmigiano.

If you have a sweet tooth, try the Almafi Meringue that's filled with lemon curd lemon zest.

9. Dive into Carlitos Brunch Club's new weekend Spanish sharing feast

Indulge in a Spanish feast with Carlitos Brunch Club. PHOTO: CARLITOS BRUNCH CLUB

Carlitos Brunch Club is now serving up delectable weekend sharing menus (from $48++ per person, min. two to dine) featuring treats such as Salmorejo (cold tomato velouté with egg and chive oil), Huevos Estrellados with fries and Serrano ham, Roast Beef Sandwich with Angus striploin, and Paella Pan of squid ink rice with cuttlefish and clams.

Go all-in with the $68++ tier, which adds a Spanish Charcuterie Board and Carlitos' signature Cochinillo roasted suckling pig.

Make it a real celebration with a two-hour free-flow package ($58++ per person) of sangria, cava and beer, available every Saturday and Sunday from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

10. Gather your friends for a meal at The Butcher's Wife

Enjoy 20 per cent off your bill when you dine in groups of six or more. PHOTO: THE BUTCHER'S WIFE

Celebrate the holiday season at The Butcher's Wife, where great food tastes even better when you've got a large group of buddies with you. From now until Dec 31, guests enjoy 20 per cent off the total bill when they dine in groups of six or more.

Known for its 100 per cent gluten free Latin-Mediterranean menu, guests can expect to devour favourites such as Chargrilled Octopus, Sanchoku Wagyu Picanha and Moqueca (Brazilian fish stew).

Not only is The Butcher's Wife having a promo on its bill, the restaurant is also offering one-for-one house-pour wines and signature cocktails daily from 6pm to 8pm, making every toast twice as nice.

If you're too tired to host an entire Christmas meal at home, then The Butcher's Wife is a reliable fallback — just note that it's a cash-free establishment.

11. Ring in the holiday season with Sky22's festive semi-buffet dinner

Sky22 offers a vibrant spread of mains such as the Lobster Thermidor, plus free-flow appetisers and desserts. STOMP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

If you want a celebratory dinner that feels indulgent without the festive price tag, Sky22 @ Courtyard by Marriott's semi-buffet deserves a spot on your list. Diners can help themselves to free-flow appetisers and desserts, including a generous salad bar, soup, poached prawns, sweet treats and a classic chocolate fondue.

The lineup of main courses has plenty to offer. Savour seasonal delights such as the Chicken Roulade with Foie Gras and Chestnut Stuffing, or enjoy all-time favourites like the Sky22 Tiger Prawn Laksa Lemak and Black Garlic Braised Wagyu Cheek. Feeling fancy? Go for the mouthwatering Lobster Thermidor, paired perfectly with mushroom and fries.

The buffet is available at $38++ per person on Fridays and Saturdays, 6.30pm to 10pm, from Nov 7 to Dec 27. A kids' menu is available á la carte and provides a practical option for families seeking a fun night out.

12. Smith Street Taps serves the holy trinity: whisky, beer and hawker food

Enjoy premium craft beers and beloved hawker favourites at this iconic beer stall. PHOTO: SMITH STREET TAPS

For one night only on Nov 22, Smith Street Taps and Isle of Raasay Distillery present Hawker Soul, Hebridean Spirit: a mash-up of rare whisky, premium craft beers and beloved hawker favourites at the iconic beer stall in Chinatown Complex.

For the uninitiated, Isle of Raasay is the first legal distillery on the tiny Hebridean island of Raasay, founded in 2017 and home to just 161 residents. Its whisky may come from the remote northwest coast of Scotland, but this collaboration with Smith Street Taps is designed to spotlight how great food and drink elevate each other.

On the menu: peated and unpeated single malts, spiced mead and stout, paired with crowd-pleasers like salted fish fried rice, pork satay and sweet pork ribs.

All this for $51.40 per pax — grab your tickets here before they're gone.

13. Daily Chicken opens new outlet at Waterway Point

Try newly launched flavours at Daily Chicken's new Waterway Point outlet. PHOTO: DAILY CHICKEN

Look out for a new hangout spot — Daily Chicken has spread its wings with a second outlet at Waterway Point.

Its newest highlight is the Gangjeong – Black, boneless fried chicken coated in the brand's signature soy glaze and served with Korean staples such as rice cakes and pop chicken kimchi dumplings.

You can pair the chicken with a hearty bowl of ramyeon topped with crispy tenders, along with bibimbap and cheesy balls for a full Korean street-food fix.

14. Brew up your holidays with Toast Box's festive treats

Ring in the holidays with Toast Box's seasonal favourites. PHOTO: TOAST BOX

Looking for the perfect gift for the kopi-lover in your life?

Toast Box has rolled out its 'Flavours Made to Travel' series, featuring festive picks like the new Kopi Candy and Straits Classic Ceylon Tea.

Celebrate the season with limited-time bites such as the Shrimp Paste Chicken Toastie, Corn Custard Tea Cake and Hazelnut Chocolate Roll.

And don't miss the star of the menu — a cup of Corn Milk Foam atop your favourite kopi or teh for a sweet, creamy finish, available now until Dec 25.

15. STYXX opens grill bar with bold Middle-Eastern skewers

Diners can look forward to opening every meal with complimentary fresh Saluf. PHOTO: STYXX

From the founders of Middle Eastern-Balkan gastro-bar Leila comes STYXX, a skewers and grill bar that continues introducing bold, Middle Eastern flavours to Singapore.

Diners can look forward to opening every meal with complimentary fresh Saluf, a rustic flatbread, served with three mezze dips. The stars of the show, as the bar's name suggests, are the skewers themselves.

Choices include Shishlik (juicy chicken thigh), chicken heart, spicy Merguez Sausage and the Layered Kebab, a skewer of minced beef and lamb fat with pink tahibi made from beetroot. Wine lovers will be delighted to know that the bar boasts a unique collection of wines from Lebanon.

No meal is complete without dessert, so be sure to try Baklava & Kadaif, velvety Chocolate Mousse, or the fragrant Basbousa cake — sweet treats that balance out the hearty, meat-filled main course.

16. Indulge in a rich, chocolatey Christmas with Godiva

Holiday products are now available online and at Godiva boutiques. PHOTO: GODIVA

Those with a penchant for chocolate are in for a treat: renowned Belgian chocolatier Godiva has launched its 2025 Holiday Collection, the first under its new visual identity. A nod to the festive season, the collection is appropriately themed 'The Most Chocolatey time of the Year'.

This year's festive lineup features jingle bell tins, festive suitcases, bear shaped boxes and a Christmas tree advent calendar – filled with exclusive Christmas truffles and brand new carré flavours in Dark Cocoa Nibs and Milk Strawberry.

Also making its grand entrance is the Cuvée Spéciale, which captures Belgium's enchanting winter streets and offers the latest Bûche de Noël chocolates, which come in five festive flavours.

All holiday products are now available, while stocks last, online and at Godiva boutiques in Bugis Junction, Jewel Changi Airport, Raffles City, Suntec City and Takashimaya S.C.

17. Celebrate the festive season with Rasel Catering

Rasel Catering presents curated buffet menus this festive season. PHOTO: RASEL CATERING

Ring in the holidays with Rasel Catering's new festive menu, featuring a range of indulgent buffet spreads.

Take your pick from themes like the Cottage Noel Tea Party, featuring whimsical creations such as the Christmas Snow Globe and Golden Truffle Honey Royale Quiche.

For something more refined, the Twilight Mistletoe spread offers elegant bites like a Cold Cuts Platter and Dry-Rubbed Angus Brisket with Celeriac Mousseline.

Rasel's Whispers of a Hearthside Christmas collection will be open for pre-orders from Nov 10, with delivery or self-collection available from Nov 24 to Dec 31.

