Makan: Treat yourself to these deals this weekend (April 24 to April 26)

From indulgent sweet treats to hearty meals, enjoy various flavours with these new culinary launches.

Here’s where to eat and drink next.

1. GOCHU unveils premium lunch menu

GOCHU, the restaurant that made waves with its cave-inspired interior is launching a premium lunch menu, shining the spotlight on authentic Korean cuisine.

Fresh launches include the Naengmyeon (Cold Noodle) set, which features ice-cold, springy noodles paired with classic garnishes, as well as the Onmyeon (Warm Noodle) set, which comes with noodles simmered in galbitang broth for a soothing, nourishing experience.

Both noodle dishes are served with premium wagyu bulgogi sets, adding more dimension and contrast to the meal.

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2. Celebrate Mother’s and Father’s Day with PARKROYAL COLLECTION

Guests can look forward to curated buffet spreads in celebration of Mother’s and Father’s Day. PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION

Tuck into specially curated buffet lunches at Lime Restaurant, located at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering — a thoughtful way to celebrate Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

Guests can look forward to highlights such as Double-boiled Winter Melon and Snow Fungus Soup, Snow Crab, and Lobster Truffle Kombu Soba over the Mother’s Day weekend on May 9 and 10. A complimentary bottle of house wine will be provided for reservations of four or more adults.

Meanwhile, guests can look forward to bold and hearty dishes over the Father’s Day weekend on June 20 and 21, such as woodfire-grilled Tiger Prawn Skewers, slow-roasted Wagyu Eye Round, and Lobster Thermidor Parmesan Wheel Pasta. All fathers dining at lunch on June 21 will enjoy free-flow draft beer.

3. BreadTalk launches yam-packed Mother’s Day pastries

Regularly priced at $39.80, early birds can snag BreadTalk’s Yammy Blossom cake for $35.80. STOMP PHOTO: GWENNETH TEO

Wracking your brains on what to get your mum this Mother’s Day? Satisfy her taste buds with BreadTalk’s new line of eye-catching yam-packed pastries.

Our favourite is the Yammy Blossom cake. The mousse is made with creamy Da Jia Yam from Taiwan, known for its fine-grained and creamy texture. With soft and fluffy layers, complete with a bouncy pudding middle, you’re in for a melt-in-your-mouth treat. Regularly priced at $39.80, early birds can snag the cake for $35.80 for a limited time. Alternatively, get a slice for $6.50.

Bread creations such as Yammy Lava, combining custard and yam paste, and Yammy Croissant, covered in sweet potato powder and purple chocolate with a mochi centre, are perfect for everyday pick-me-ups.

Show your mum some loaf (love) with these taro-fic pastries, available at BreadTalk outlets islandwide from April 7 to May 10.

4. Chef Paul Pairet unveils weekend French brunch at Moutarde

The buffet is served every weekend from 11.30am to 3pm, starting April 18, priced at $88++ per guest. PHOTO: MOUTARDE

Moutarde, located in Resorts World Sentosa, is launching a new weekend brunch experience helmed by chef Paul Pairet.

The Good Brunch all-you-can-eat experience features a generous spread of starters, as well as classic dishes like French onion soup, cheese souffle, and grilled piquillos. Larger sharing plates are also available, with a rotating selection of roasted meats like wood-oven-roasted prime rib or char-grilled chicken.

End the meal on a sweet note with nostalgic comforts such as The Good Waffle and The Real French Toast. The buffet is served every weekend starting April 18 from 11.30am to 3pm, priced at $88++ per guest.

5. Osaka’s own Tonkatsu Daiki opens its first global outlet in Ngee Ann City

Expect thick cuts of Hokkaido pork deep fried in panko at meticulously controlled temperatures. STOMP PHOTO: CHERRY TAN

The Michelin-recognised tonkatsu — or Japanese pork cutlet — restaurant has landed in Singapore, marking a major milestone for the brand. This is its first outlet outside Japan — and only its second store overall.

Fans no longer have to endure long queues at Tonkatsu Daiki’s Osaka outlet, or fly there for a taste. The Singapore space is decked out with nods to the popular city, including a mural of the iconic Glico man himself.

Expect thick cuts of Hokkaido pork — from fatty loin to lean filet — deep fried in panko at carefully controlled temperatures to keep the pork tender and juicy. Pair it with the house-made curry sauce that delivers a spicier kick than your typical Japanese curry.

6. Florence’s viral diamond affogato lands in Singapore’s CBD

AiFOKATO serves up gelato that slowly melts under a hot espresso pour. STOMP PHOTO: TRIXY TOH

The viral dessert from Florence has arrived in Singapore’s Central Business District (CBD). Tucked along Telok Ayer, AiFOKATO serves gelato that slowly melts under a hot espresso pour, turning each cup into a simple but satisfying moment of indulgence.

The experience is as aesthetic as it is flavourful — and even a little DIY. Guests can pick their gelato and control the pour, with flavours such as premium pistachio, Madagascar vanilla, Callebaut dark chocolate, and Korean matcha.

A quaint CBD hideout, it makes for an easy midday pick-me-up and is a refreshing twist from the usual coffee break routine in Singapore’s heat.

7. Six ways to enjoy Samgyetang at MODU High

Choose from six samgyetang variations at MODU High. STOMP PHOTO: ALICIA CHUA

The struggle of being spoiled for choice is real — especially when you want one thing and your dining companion has something different in mind. At MODU High, you can have it both ways with the 2 Gather Set, designed for pairs who are happy to share everything except the main course.

Choose from six samgyetang variations, from the traditional ginseng broth to spicier options and collagen-rich selections.

Each bowl is simmered for 12 hours, drawing out the richness of premium ingredients such as ginseng, jujube, and black chicken.

For a comforting finish, pair your meal with a glass of makgeolli — a creamy Korean rice wine that balances the dish’s rich, savoury flavours with a light, subtle sweetness.

8. Hit those macros with Guzman Y Gomez’s double protein offer

Double up on protein, at no extra cost. PHOTO: GUZMAN Y GOMEZ

Gym bros, is ordering two meat dishes at the cai fan store burning a hole in your wallet? Guzman Y Gomez (GYG) might have the answer.

GYG is offering all diners a free double protein upgrade, with seven options to choose from, including its tender grilled steak, pan-seared barramundi and pulled pork. You can mix-and-match, or double down on your favourite item at no extra cost.

The only catch? You’ll have to place your order through the GYG app — but for a free meat upgrade, that seems worth the extra step.

9. Yappari Steak brings Japanese lava stone steaks to Food Republic Wisma Atria

Each cut of 150-day grain-fed Black Angus misuji is served on Mount Fuji lava stone plates. STOMP PHOTO: TRIXY TOH

Foodies at Wisma Atria now have another reason to visit Food Republic. Yappari Steak has opened its newest outlet, bringing a Japanese steakhouse experience to a food atrium.

Each cut of 150-day grain-fed Black Angus misuji is served on Mount Fuji lava stone plates, which lock in juiciness while searing the steak to tender perfection. Some highlights include Yappari Steak (top blade) from $19.80, Sagari (hanging tender) from $23.80, and Nakaochi Karubi (rib finger) from $22.80.

For cheese lovers, the new cheese fondue — available in original or truffle — adds an indulgent dip for your steak experience.

10. Molly Tea debuts in Singapore with aromatic teas at flagship Orchard outlet

Matcha lovers can look forward to a novel twist with the White Champaca Matcha. PHOTO: MOLLY TEA

Founded in Shenzhen, China, popular tea brand Molly Tea has opened its flagship store in Singapore — its largest in Southeast Asia.

The brand offers premium brews such as the Snowy Jasmine drink, a jasmine milk tea topped with whipped cream. For something lighter, try the Premium Jasmine Apple Milk Tea, a fragrant and fruity blend of Guangxi tea and fresh apple juice.

Matcha lovers can also look forward to a novel twist with the White Champaca Matcha, an aromatic cup of White Champaca tea topped with a cloud of matcha cheese foam.

11. Domino’s promises a bite of comfort with new Golden Fiesta Pizza

The Golden Fiesta Prawn Pizza is Stomp’s favourite. PHOTO: DOMINO’S

Domino’s is bringing an explosion of flavours with its newly launched Golden Fiesta Pizza. Think caramelised chunky pineapple on the crust, paired with an island seafood sauce, a drizzle of pineapple barbecue sauce and savoury toppings.

The Golden Fiesta Pizza (from $13.95) is available in three flavours: Chargrilled Chicken, Tuna and Prawn, each promising a hearty indulgence. P.S. Our favourite is the prawn pizza.

For a sweet ending to your meal, dig into Domino’s limited-time Strawberry Cheese Tarts ($5.50 for a box of two). These buttery treats are filled with Hokkaido cream cheese and melted mozzarella, then topped with smooth strawberry sauce and real strawberry chunks for a rich, creamy finish.

12. Goodwood Park’s Durian Fiesta returns with choux, choco bears and durian plushies

PHOTO: GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL

Durian lovers can look forward to the return of Goodwood Park Hotel’s annual Durian Fiesta, running from March 13 to Aug 9.

This year’s edition features a fresh line-up of durian desserts crafted by the hotel’s pastry chefs, including the D24 Mini Choco Bear, ‘Mao Shan Wang’ Choco Choux and the eye-catching D24 Thorny King cake, alongside treats such as the D24 Raspberry Gem, D24 Tiramisu Sphere and D24 Nana Cake.

For the first time, the popular durian event will also introduce exclusive merchandise. Fans can snap up collectibles such as the Duri Puff Pal soft toy, Durian Squishy, sticker packs and a Spikey Shopper Bag — perfect for bringing home a piece of the durian-themed festivities.

13. Jumbo Group launches first food hall 'Jumboree' at Tai Seng

STOMP PHOTO: TRIXY TOH

Tai Seng has a new hidden gem: Jumboree, the first-ever food hall concept by Jumbo Group. The lively space brings together over 10 food brands under one roof — from seafood to everyday bites.

At the heart of it all is Jumbo 1987, where diners can enjoy Jumbo Seafood's signature dishes at nett prices, including the award-winning chilli crab and nostalgic favourites like Curry Fish Head with Jumbo You Tiao. Other standouts include Live Lobster Mapo Tofu and Maotai Sanbei Chicken.

There is also alcohol on tap from $0.36 per 10ml and even a live band from Mondays to Saturdays — turning Jumboree into an all-day hangout for food, drinks and good company.

14. Din Tai Fung launches crab roe dry noodles, brings back cocoa wafer bun

PHOTO: DIN TAI FUNG

Din Tai Fung is introducing a new seasonal dish — Dry Noodles with Chef’s Premium Crab & Roe Sauce — available from now till April 30 at 19 select outlets.

Inspired by crab roe noodles, which are all the hype in China, the dish features springy noodles tossed in a rich, savoury sauce made with premium crab meat and roe for a bold yet comforting seafood indulgence.

Alongside the new launch, diners can also look forward to the return of the Cocoa Wafer Bun, a fan-favourite dessert available from March 9 to April 30.

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