Local eatery Old School Delights at Esplanade to close on June 8

Ann Chen

The Straits Times

May 28, 2026

Popular local restaurant Old School Delights, located on the second floor of Esplanade Mall, will cease operations on June 8. June 7 will be the last day customers may dine at the restaurant.

In announcing the news in a Facebook post on May 25, the eatery said the decision had been made with a heavy heart.

Speaking to The Straits Times, the restaurant’s owner Koh Choon Chye cited falling footfall as the main reason behind the difficult decision.

“Since tourism recovered after the Covid-19 pandemic and Singapore’s currency strengthened, more locals began spending school holidays and long weekends overseas instead of in Singapore,” the 55-year-old said.

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Furthermore, many musicals and concerts that used to be held at The Esplanade have shifted to Marina Bay Sands, which has contributed to the decreasing footfall, he added.

Road closures due to special events such as the Formula One race also affected the restaurant’s business significantly, as The Esplanade becomes more difficult to access during these periods, Mr Koh said.

“All in all, earnings have become too inconsistent across different months and running the restaurant is no longer financially feasible,” he added.

In its May 25 post, the restaurant said: “For the past few years, we have had the privilege of welcoming families, friends, students, office workers and many families through our doors.”

It went on to express its gratitude to all customers who have dined there, as well as anyone who has recommended the eatery to others.

Old School Delights first opened in Upper Thomson Road in 2010 and expanded to Esplanade Mall in 2017. The old outlet was moved to City Square Mall in 2018, but closed down after a year.

The restaurant at Esplanade Mall is Old School Delights’ only remaining outlet today, Mr Koh said.

Old School Delights is operating with five full-timers and several part-timers, all of whom Mr Koh said had been given a heads-up about a possible closure months ago.

He officially informed them of the closure six weeks ago, when the decision was made to close the restaurant for good.

“They know it has been tough for the restaurant, and they understand the decision,” he said.

Old School Delights is the latest in a slew of restaurant closures Singapore has seen in recent months.

On May 26, casual French restaurant Encore by Rhubarb in Duxton Hill announced its closure after 12 years of operations.

Heritage restaurant Wing Seong Fatty’s and Peranakan restaurant Nana Dolly’s are slated to close at the end of June.

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