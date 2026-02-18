How Zoe Tay, Edmund Chen, Fann Wong, Rebecca Lim and other Singapore celebs spent Chinese New Year

Eddino Abdul Hadi

The Straits Times

Feb 18, 2026

Like many people in Singapore, local stars took the chance to reconnect with close friends and family on the first day of Chinese New Year on Feb 17.

Veteran actress Jin Yinji, 78, hosted a gathering that included guests such as actresses Zoe Tay, 58, Pan Lingling, 55, and Aileen Tan, 59.

According to media outlet 8World, the trio – whom Jin referred to as her "daughters" – started arriving at Jin's home at about 11.30am. The festive spread included rice cakes and dumplings – some of which contained coins, and those who found them got to pick a hongbao from a tree in the home.

Pan's photos on her Instagram account included a caption in Chinese saying that the first day of Chinese New Year was "a time for everyone to gather at Sister Jin's home".

Tan also posted photos and videos from the visitation and wrote in Chinese: "On the first day of the Lunar New Year, we went to Mummy Jin's home to pay our New Year visit. In the new year, may we continue walking hand in hand, with lasting health, constant joy and blessings always by our side."

This is not the first time the get-together took place. The actresses also posted photos of them coming together at Jin's home for Chinese New Year in 2025.

Meanwhile, veteran celebrity couple Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, both 64, uploaded photos of their immediate and extended families in a joint post on Feb 18.

Former actor Chen recently made headlines for receiving a five-day jail term over his role in a traffic accident. The sentence has been stayed pending the outcome of an appeal.

The photos include their two children, Chen Xi, 34 and Chen Yixin, 25, and Chen Xi's wife Mami. The caption read: "On the second day of the Lunar New Year, I send my festive greetings to everyone. Wishing you a smooth and successful Year of the Horse, happiness every day, peace and safety, and good health and joy."

On her Instagram page on Feb 17, Tay posted a photo of her posing with fellow Mediacorp artiste Romeo Tan, 40, who was dressed as the Chinese God of Wealth. She wrote in Chinese: "Oh my, we've caught such a handsome God of Wealth. This year is sure to bring instant success, soaring achievements and thriving results. May you be full of vitality, and may wealth come to you right away."

Actress Rebecca Lim, 39, who is pregnant with her second child and due in April or May, posted photos of herself with her Singaporean husband Matthew Webster, 39, and their son, who just turned two.

She wrote in a mix of English and Chinese on Feb 17: "Wishing you good health and that everything goes smoothly for you. Stay healthy, stay happy and keep shining all year long."

As for celebrity couple Fann Wong, 55, and Christopher Lee, 54, the actors posed with their only child Zed. The 11-year-old made headlines after being named a semi-finalist of the National Youth Orator Championships held in November 2025.

"In the new year, wishing everyone to surge ahead like a galloping steed, with a bright and promising future," Fann wrote in Chinese on Feb 17. "May you enjoy good health, have everything go your way, and be in a great mood every single day."

