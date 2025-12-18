Fun things to do this Christmas that don't involve crazy crowds, queues and chaos

Looking to wind down this festive season without all the chaos, crowds and hefty price tags that often come with it?

Soak up the Christmas spirit at United Square and Velocity@Novena Square, where accessible, family-friendly activities await.

Here are four things you can do at UOL Malls from now till Dec 28.

PHOTO: UOL MALLS

1. Elevate your Instagram game with Sesame Street–themed decor

Snap fun photos amid Sesame Street–themed decorations designed to delight kids — and adults embracing their inner child.

The dazzling six-metre Christmas tree towering right outside United Square is hard to miss, and makes for an eye-catching backdrop.

PHOTO: UOL MALLS

2. Be rewarded when you shop

Shoppers can still unlock exclusive Sesame Street merchandise when they spend at UOL Malls. Festive redemption items include a limited-edition Sesame Street notebook, a handy tote-umbrella and a travel-friendly bag.

Available in limited quantities, these practical collectibles double as cheerful keepsakes and thoughtful Christmas gifts.

3. Take a ride with Uncle Ringo at United Square

It's not just Sesame Street bringing holiday cheer to Novena.

The much-loved Uncle Ringo carnival is welcoming visitors at United Square with magical rides such as the Festive Carousel, Sonic Train and more.

PHOTO: UOL MALLS

Creative craft activities and hands-on workshops are also available, offering a low-commitment option for parents looking to entertain kids without travelling far.

4. Dig into a celebratory meal without the festive frenzy

While the Season of Sparkles live shows have wrapped up, both malls are still leaning into a slower, family-friendly festive vibe.

From casual dining spots to more indulgent sit-down meals, Velocity@Novena and United Square provide plenty of options for relaxed year-end gatherings.

For those looking to avoid crowded Christmas attractions while still enjoying the season, UOL Malls offer a calmer alternative, especially in the days leading up to year-end.

UOL Malls' Christmas celebrations run till Dec 28 at United Square and Velocity@Novena Square.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation