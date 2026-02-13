Former drug addict Simonboy used to give his family problems, but now wants to spend time with them

Who: Local content creator Simon Khung, 38, better known by his moniker Simonboy. A former drug addict and an ex-convict, he was named the Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association's (SANA) first ambassador in 2024, during which he gave anti-drug talks in schools, mentored at-risk youth, created social media content featuring recovering drug abusers and assisted with its programme planning.

In 2021, Khung began uploading TikTok videos sharing his personal journey recovering from drug abuse. He now has more than 250,000 followers on the platform.

The influencer has also ventured into acting, starring in local films like Money No Enough 3 (2024) and the upcoming Pace, which is expected to be released later in 2026.

Meanwhile, catch him on the big screen in the new Chinese New Year movie 3 Good Guys, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Feb 12 and co-stars fellow influencer Mayiduo. In the Thai-Singapore romantic comedy, he plays Jeremy, a man of modest means whose future mother-in-law is determined to thwart his upcoming wedding.

Khung is married to content creator Chloe Eong, 34, and they share a 10-month-old son, Sunny. He also has a 14-year-old son, Caius, from a previous marriage.

"In the past, I was not the best son or brother. I was always giving my family problems, borrowing money or being in jail or a halfway house. Even after I turned my life around, my weekends were filled with work because I was trying to get everything back on track. So now, I just want to spend whatever free time I have with my family.

Around Christmas in 2025, I had a three-day, two-night staycation with my whole family of nine – me, my wife, two children, mother, older brother, sister-in-law, niece and nephew. We stayed at the Jen Singapore Orchardgateway hotel, where we had a gift exchange, and went on an outing along Orchard Road, taking photos with the Christmas displays.

This was the first time our whole family spent the weekend together.

One highlight of this staycation was spending a day at Sentosa, where we visited Singapore Oceanarium at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS). I was initially worried my mother, 70, who had a stroke in 2023, would have trouble walking around. But the staff provided a wheelchair and we could wheel her around the whole venue effortlessly.

For about two hours, we got to roam around the enclosures. My favourite animals were the sand tiger sharks in the Shark Seas zone. They were so big and strong. My wife liked the smaller, cuter fish, such as the clown anemonefish at the Kelp Forest zone.

Caius preferred the bigger sharks too. One moment which touched me was when my wife bought him a souvenir coin costing $15. We walked by a medallion machine dispensing the coins and he was intrigued. She asked him, 'Do you like this coin?' and he said yes, so she bought him the coin. Seeing her treat him as part of the family really made my day.

For dinner, we ate Peking duck at the Peking Chamber restaurant, also at RWS. I think it was our first dinner as an entire family in more than a decade. Finally, I felt I was there for my family, as a son, brother, husband and uncle, without the drugs.

I felt very blessed to see my family loving one another and spending time together. It is one of life's simple pleasures and I hope to do more of such outings in the future."

