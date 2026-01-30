Couch time or Commute moments — Singtel lets you enjoy entertainment Your Way

Singtel works hard to let consumers have their cake and eat it too. PHOTO: SINGTEL

Streaming apps like Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, Viu, and iQIYI may be the rage these days, but there are many who still want their fix of live BBC news, Wimbledon matches, and local language content.

After all, it's never just about what you watch but also about how you prefer to watch it.

Many traditional viewers still enjoy and even prefer the simplicity and consistency of channel surfing from the comfort of the sofa. The digital natives, of course, simply cannot imagine a world without anytime, anywhere, on-demand high-speed streaming.

These differences in consumption habits do not necessarily contradict, even though when streaming apps entered the market over a decade ago, they seemed to challenge the incumbent pay TV market. Instead, streaming apps are meant to be affordable alternatives, easy access on mobile devices and on-demand ubiquity for the cord-cutters.

But as the market matured, the costs of streaming apps have increased almost threefold. Worse, annual price increases look to be a permanent fixture now! Some apps are also no more than bundles of different content platforms, just like the old pay TV.

This makes it tough for the consumer, who simply wants two things, choice of content and the freedom to decide how to watch them.

Singtel understands this conundrum, and so it works hard to let consumers have their cake and eat it too, with its integrated Singtel Entertainment solution. By combining traditional payTV linear channels with its CAST streaming superapp, flexibility, choices, and convenience can all be delivered in one seamless experience.

It doesn't matter whether you prefer pay TV familiarity or streaming freedom; you will always have the best of both worlds. With Singtel Entertainment, what and how content is delivered are secondary. What's most important is your preferred way to indulge.

The Best of Both Worlds – How It Works

Here's an example of how Singtel Entertainment can work for you. Subscribe to the News Pack pay TV channels, and you can watch BBC, CNN, and other live news content on your Singtel TV box — a sleek little Android TV box that sits easily on any cabinet.

Download the CAST app and you can stream the same live TV channels on your mobile or tablet device. You can also watch on your desktop via your web browser with Watch CAST! CAST works wherever you are and is especially fast when paired with Singtel's 5G+ network.

You can also use the Singtel TV box to download streaming apps and your CAST app syncs seamlessly with your Singtel TV account. This means you can continue watching what you have enjoyed with your Singtel TV box right on your mobile device. No complicated integration necessary, at all.

You can lean back to watch all your favourite streaming shows on your Singtel set-top box, and five minutes later, be sitting forward at your laptop to catch the finale on CAST via the web. As simple as that.

Too Much Content, Too Little Moolah – And How Singtel Helps You Save

Of note, CAST is more than just where you watch Singtel TV. Paired with CAST.SG, which offers a smarter way to manage subscriptions across not just streaming services, but a wider range of digital apps as well.

We are spoilt for choice nowadays, and that's not always a good thing. Today, you might be in the mood for some space opera with Disney+'s many Star Wars series. Tomorrow, the brutality of The Boys on Prime Video beckons. Over the weekend, wizarding nostalgia hits, and you're craving some Harry Potter action on HBO Max.

What do you do when this happens? Keep subscribing to all streaming services? Or manage your subscriptions monthly?

The latter is the way to go, and CAST.SG makes it easier and cheaper for you. CAST.SG is Singtel's web browser-based all-in-one app marketplace for entertainment, lifestyle, news, productivity, and more. Not only can you easily manage your favourite subscriptions here, you can also stack and enjoy up to 10% discount every month.

Plus, there are free trials! Other than helping you keep entertainment close, CAST.SG is your go-to subscription manager for savings.

Wide Choice of Ethnic Content From Singtel Entertainment

Alongside freedom of viewing, Singtel Entertainment also offers a dazzling array of ethnic entertainment choices, because the provider knows that local language content remains essential to many viewers in Singapore.

For example, Singtel is the only provider with Drama Sangat TV3, which provides official and unrestricted access to top TV3 Malaysian shows from across the causeway.

With iQIYI, the best of pan-Asian entertainment is just a button-press away. Meanwhile, Ju Le Cool, available exclusively through Singtel, curates the hottest C-Dramas fresh from China, while over 10 channels in the Tamil TV Pack bring the best South Asian entertainment to your living room, or bedroom.

The best ethnic content will always be at the heart of Singtel Entertainment.

Do You Need to Pay Through the Roof? No!

With the extensive flexibility that Singtel Entertainment offers, one would expect a premium price tag to match, and rightly so.

But no, it doesn't cost a fortune at all. For example, Singtel TV with packs start from just $9.98 per month. You also enjoy up to 15% savings monthly when you stack three TV packs or more.

Singtel CAST.SG offers app subscriptions from as low as $4.99 per month. If you stack three apps or more, a 10% monthly saving is yours.

It's premium freedom without exorbitant prices. The way it should be.

The future of Singtel Entertainment

As viewing habits shift and new services emerge, one thing remains constant: we all want entertainment that fits our lives. Not the other way around.

Whether it's the comfort of live TV at home, the flexibility of streaming on the go, or the freedom to curate favourite content and apps, Singtel will continue to make that possible, easily and affordably.

Learn more about Singtel's entertainment offerings at Singtel TV and CAST.SG.

This article is brought to you by Singtel.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics