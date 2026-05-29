Actress Jaime Teo shuts Collab Skincare

Jaime Teo, who co-founded Collab Skincare in November 2022, said she started the brand to share skincare that she believed in.

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

May 27, 2026

Local actress Jaime Teo is bidding farewell to the skincare brand she co-founded.

“Three years ago, I started Collab Skincare with one simple intention – to share simple and effective skincare that I genuinely believed in,” the 49-year-old wrote on Instagram on May 18.

“But after a lot of reflection... I’ve made the decision to close Collab Skincare cos I feel like it’s the right time to close this chapter and focus my energy on new priorities ahead.”

Teo, who co-founded the brand in November 2022, said on the brand’s website that she developed the range of skincare with a doctor who had been taking care of her face, and a local chemist.

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Teo was the winner of Miss Singapore Universe 2001 and was nominated for Most Popular Newcomer at the Star Awards in 2002. She has acted in local sitcoms such as Mr Kiasu 2 in 2002 and was part of former Taiwan-based girl group One Fifth.

She started Twelve Cupcakes with her former husband, former radio deejay Daniel Ong, in 2011 before they sold the confectionery chain to India-based tea company Dhunseri Group in 2016.

Twelve Cupcakes was thrust into the spotlight in October 2025 after it abruptly shuttered its 20 outlets, affecting about 80 workers.

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