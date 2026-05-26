New guidelines surrounding the usage of personal mobility aids (PMAs) and personal mobility devices (PMDs) will kick in on June 1.

‘Need certificate?’ New PMD and PMA regulations kick in June 1 – here’s what you need to know

Come June 1, users of personal mobility aids (PMAs) must obtain a Certificate of Medical Need and adhere to lower speed limits on public paths, while e-scooter riders are banned from keeping non-UL2272 devices.



With the new guidelines kicking in next week, Stomp tells you what you need to know.

PMDs vs PMAs: What’s the difference?

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), mobility scooters, or personal mobility aids (PMAs), should only be used by individuals with relevant medical needs and therefore have mobility challenges. A PMA should only have one seat to carry the person with walking difficulties.

Personal mobility devices (PMDs), also known as e-scooters, may look similar to PMAs, but have different rules governing their usage. PMDs typically have more than one seat and are for recreational use. They must also be inspected and certified by LTA and UL2272-certified — a fire safety standard.

E-scooter riders must also be at least 16 years old and pass the Mandatory Theory Test.

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Understanding the new rules kicking in on June 1

Firstly, users of mobility scooters and manual wheelchairs with detachable motorised attachments steered by handlebars must have a valid certificate of medical need, unless exempted.

Want to ride your PMA on a public path? Slow down. The maximum speed will be reduced from 10km/h to 6km/h. Existing PMAs with a 10km/h maximum speed can be used until end-2028, but must adhere to the same speed limit. The speed limit for PMDs remains at 25km/h.

PMAs larger than a length of 120cm, 70cm width, and 150cm height or with a total weight exceeding 300kg including its passenger will also be prohibited, unless they are certified by a healthcare professional to do so. Oversized PMAs also cannot be used on public transport due to safety and load considerations.

Retailers will also only be allowed to advertise, display, and sell mobility scooters registered with LTA.

It will be an offence to keep non-UL2272 e-scooters from June 1 onwards. Currently, it is illegal to use non-UL2272 certified devices, but not an offence to keep one. Between 2022 and 2025, over 70% of residential fires involving active mobility devices — including but not limited to PMAs and PMDs — were caused by uncertified or illegally modified devices.

Does everyone need a certificate?

The following groups do not need a certificate of medical need to use a mobility scooter:

Seniors aged 70 and above (unless they require a device larger than the allowable dimensions)

Those who received subsidised mobility scooters from the Seniors’ Mobility and Enabling Fund (SMF) before February 27, 2026

Existing and prospective beneficiaries of the AssistiveTechnology Fund

Past and future applicants of Ministry of Health (MOH) disability schemes whose Activities of Daily Living (ADL) have been assessed as either “mobility” or “transferring” through the Functional Assessment Report (FAR) or Severe Disability Assessment (SDA).

Those not part of the above groups are required to obtain a certificate of medical need through the Assessment for Mobility Scooter (AMS). Users can check their eligibility for exemption through OneMotoring’s website.

The certificate must be obtained from a Singapore-registered doctor or occupational therapist. Users may approach their regular doctor, occupational therapist, or this list of general practitioners (GPs) who provide the assessment.

Users are encouraged to contact their desired clinic to confirm if they conduct the AMS and enquire about the fees, as it depends on the complexity of the consultation. Based on the list provided by LTA, assessment fees range between $20 and $150.

Penalties for non-compliance

First-time offenders found guilty of keeping a non-UL2272 PMD may be fined up to $2,000, face a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Users caught riding a mobility scooter on public paths without a Certificate of Medical Need will face a maximum fine of $2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Members of the public can report individuals and retailers who break the rules via go.gov.sg/report-am.

How do you dispose non-compliant devices?

Owners of non-compliant PMDs or e-scooters can dispose of their devices at the following designated e-waste recyclers , though a fee may be imposed:

ALBA E-Waste Smart Recycling

Cimelia Resource Recovery

Virogreen (Singapore)

Metalo International

KGS

ALBA also collaborates with town councils to organise free q uarterly e-waste collections , also known as e-drives. The list of locations and upcoming collection schedule can be found here .

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