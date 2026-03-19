Mr Segar S/O A. Subramaniam has been praised for going above and beyond his role as a bus captain. STOMP PHOTO: CHERRY TAN

SMRT bus captain gets 2nd Stomp Goody Bag for protecting passengers: 'I'll do this until my legs cannot move'

Almost nine years on, an SMRT bus captain has once again gained recognition for going the extra mile for commuters.

Mr Segar S/O A. Subramaniam first made headlines in July 2017 after he was Stomped for sheltering his passengers from the rain — something he has continued to do till this day.

On March 3, Stomper William was on bus service 920, a feeder bus that serves the residential estates and public amenities of Bukit Panjang.

William told Stomp that it had been raining heavily at around 5pm when he witnessed Mr Segar going “far beyond his call of duty".

“He demonstrated a level of empathy that transformed the commuting experience for everyone on board,” said William, who shared a video of Mr Segar holding an umbrella at the bus entrance to shield passengers from the rain.

According to William, Mr Segar had asked commuters to alight from the front door so that he could help them disembark safely. He also saw Mr Segar sheltering two young toddlers, ensuring that they stayed dry.

William was so impressed with the bus captain’s exceptional service that he complimented Mr Segar with a thumbs up, exclaiming: "Sir, you are the best! I really appreciate what you did."

When Stomp interviewed Mr Segar at Gali Batu Bus Depot before his shift on March 13, he initially had trouble remembering the specific incident. After all, this is something he has been doing for all his passengers for the past nine years.

The first person to get two Stomp Goody Bags

Mr Segar was previously awarded a Stomp Goody Bag for helping to shelter at least 15 passengers from the rain with an umbrella, including an elderly woman.

He is the only recipient to have been presented with Stomp Goody Bags twice since the campaign's launch in 2017.

The 63-year-old was surprised to be in the spotlight again and said William is likely the first passenger to give him a thumbs up.

When asked how he felt about the attention, Mr Segar paused.

“To be very honest, I feel proud that I’m doing something good for the company I’m working for,” he said.

Mr Segar insists that he does not worry about how helping his passengers would delay his schedule, nor is he looking for any reward.

“My mother always told me one thing: if you can do something, do it sincerely,” he added.

The beloved 'umbrella man'

He confessed with amusement that regular passengers call him “umbrella man” — especially after his first Stomp Goody Bag — but that’s not all he is known for.

Mr Segar says there are three regular “aunties” — a term he uses fondly — who would board at Petir Road and alight at Bukit Batok in the morning.

“They will ask me one question: ‘What time are you coming back?’

“When I come back (to Bukit Batok), the three of them will be waiting for me,” he said with a chuckle, explaining that the women are used to him helping them to carry their trolleys, filled with groceries, onto the bus.

While Mr Segar’s compassion for his passengers seems natural, he admitted that bus captains face challenges that many do not appreciate.

Mr Segar with his Stomp Goody Bag at Gali Batu Bus Depot on March 13. STOMP PHOTO: CHERRY TAN

From commuters not pressing the bell on time to dealing with errant motorists on the road, Mr Segar pointed out that bus captains have to make many critical judgment calls on their journeys.

“I have at least ten trips a day, and I have to ensure that every passenger goes home safely,” said Mr Segar.

Nevertheless, Mr Segar sees himself in his role for at least another decade, during which he will continue protecting his passengers from the rain so they complete their journey safely.

He told Stomp: “I will still do this until my legs cannot move.”

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