Woman's $3,000 nutcracker collection sparks endless joy: 'They come alive at night'

With the year drawing to a close, a woman hopes to spark a little happiness by sharing her beloved collection of Christmas nutcrackers.

The personal tradition has brought Stomper Joy comfort, laughter and festive spirit for years.

Joy told Stomp that she has "always loved Christmas", and that unwrapping and setting up each nutcracker has become a cherished ritual.

The process takes a few hours, but it's one that Joy looks forward to every holiday season.

"They're usually out by the first weekend after Halloween," she said, adding that she typically keeps them on display until Boxing Day before packing them away.

Dozens of nutcrackers with unique designs

According to Joy, she only gets nutcrackers that are "super ultra extremely fantastically amazing."

The nutcrackers come in all sorts of unique outfits and designs, including non-human and non-traditional characters.

The Stomper has lost count of how many nutcrackers there are in her collection, but estimates having spent roughly $3,000 to date.

Her tallest nutcracker stands at 90cm, while the smallest is just 13cm. She even owns quirky non-standard pieces, such as a woman decked out in velvet and a pastel unicorn.

Stomper Joy's current favourite: a nutcracker dressed as the Pope. PHOTO: STOMP

Her personal favourite? An 18cm nutcracker dressed as the Pope.

Lovingly stored and brimming with life

Joy says the nutcrackers spend about 10 out of 12 months of the year in her storeroom, individually packed for protection.

But she secretly thinks "they come alive at night and party in the living room".

"When I wake up to pee at night," she jokes, "I deliberately make noise so they have time to clamber back into their places."

With the world feeling heavy and uncertain lately, Joy hopes her collection can bring a smile to others too.

Joy told Stomp that she welcomes visitors to meet the nutcrackers "in the wooden flesh" while they are out on display in her home.

