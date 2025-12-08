Stomper 'calls out' Little India MRT station employee -- for helping his stranded GF

A man called out "Mr Mohamed from Little India MRT station" – for the most heartwarming reason ever.

Stomper Richard said the SBS Transit employee assisted his girlfriend on Nov 19 at around 12.30am after she missed the last train.

Richard told Stomp on Nov 30: "I want to take this opportunity to thank Mr Mohamed from Little India MRT station for assisting my girlfriend, who missed the last train on the North-East Line.

"As it was already past midnight, my girlfriend approached him for directions on how to continue her journey to Punggol. Without hesitation, he accompanied my girlfriend to the nearest bus stop. At the same time, he helped her to book a taxi as her mobile phone was dead."

Mr Mohamed's kindness did not stop there.

"Instead of just leaving her alone to wait for the taxi, he accompanied her for about five minutes until she boarded her ride," the Stomper added.

Richard shared a photo of Mr Mohamed taken on Dec 5 and said: "Once again, thank you so much for accompanying my girlfriend and helping her reach home safe and sound. I really appreciate the help."

