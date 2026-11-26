Members of the public, including senior citizens, have been spotted rummaging through rubbish for recyclables.

‘No one should risk getting injured for 10 cents’: Seafood chain separates cans so seniors need not dig in bins to get BCRS refunds

Seeing people rummage through rubbish in search of bottles and cans to recycle for the 10-cent refund under the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) is not uncommon these days.

Employees at Home of Seafood at Joo Chiat Place and House of Seafood in The Punggol Settlement have observed this trend outside their outlets of late.

Worried and heartbroken, the restaurant chain’s management team approached Stomp.

Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Operating Officer Victoria Loh told Stomp on Nov 24: “Almost every hour, several individuals would come by (both outlets), rummaging through our rubbish bins in search of aluminum cans.”

According to Loh, these individuals include senior citizens, domestic helpers and other members of the community.

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“Concerned about their safety, our boss approached them and discovered that they were collecting discarded beverage cans for the 10-cent recycling refund,” Loh added.

“While we fully support Singapore’s recycling initiative, what concerns us is an unintended consequence — people potentially putting their safety at risk just to collect a few extra cents.

A spokesperson pointed out that rubbish bins may contain broken glass, sharp crab shells and other hazardous food waste, which pose risks. PHOTO: STOMP

“This is because the restaurants’ rubbish bins may contain broken glass, sharp crab shells and other hazardous food waste,” explained Loh.

“A single accidental cut or injury could cost them far more than what they earn from collecting these cans,” she said, while acknowledging efforts by members of the public “in contributing to a greener and more sustainable Singapore”.

“No one should have to risk getting injured for 10 cents.”

How one restaurant is doing its part

Rather than stopping people from trying to retrieve recyclables, the seafood restaurant chain decided “to do something meaningful”.

“We have instructed our outlet teams to separate and keep all aluminum cans in dedicated bags,” said Loh, who shared photos of the bags.

“Anyone who wishes to collect them can simply walk into our outlets and approach our managers. Our staff will be more than happy to hand the cans over to them.

“There is no need to rummage through rubbish bins, no need to risk getting injured, and certainly no need to feel embarrassed about asking.”

House of Seafood and Home of Seafood have separated drink cans into plastic bags for easier collection. PHOTO: STOMP

Call for other F&B operators to follow suit

By sharing the initiative on Stomp, Loh hopes that more F&B operators in Singapore will do the same.

What may be rubbish to one person could be a source of income for someone else, Loh noted.

“Recycling should not only be about protecting our environment, but also about protecting the people who are part of it,” she added. “A little kindness costs us nothing, but it could mean so much to someone else.”

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