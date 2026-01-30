After serious injury sidelines his football dreams, Sec 4 student finds new passion in kart racing

A Secondary 4 student from Assumption English School has found a new path forward after a serious injury threatened to end his football dreams.

Stomper Syam Luke shared the story of his 16-year-old son, Chelsean Matteo Shyam Luke, who sustained a severe knee fracture during training in February 2025 while representing his school in the National School Games.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) educator told Stomp that Chelsean underwent immediate knee surgery, during which screws were implanted to stabilise the injury.

He was later advised by doctors that he would be unable to play football for a year.

The setback was especially difficult for Chelsean, who has been playing football since the age of four.

"Soccer was his passion," his 54-year-old father said. "The injury affected his morale and confidence, especially with the uncertainty of whether he would be able to return to competitive sports."

Chelsean before his injury. PHOTOS: STOMP

Unable to train and concerned about his fitness during recovery, Chelsean began exploring other interests to cope with the long break from physical activity. He was introduced to a car racing simulator at home, which sparked a new interest in motorsports.

Encouraged by his progress, Chelsean decided to try kart racing in person and began attending novice go-kart sessions at KF1 Karting Circuit last October.

Over the next three months, he worked his way up from recreational sessions to the racing category after meeting the required lap timings, following discussions with the track's manager.

According to his father, the sport helped Chelsean rebuild his confidence, discipline and motivation.

"He channelled his love for sports into something new," Syam said. "It gave him a sense of purpose again."

Chelsean is currently training and working towards qualifying for upcoming kart racing competitions.

He hopes that his experience will encourage other young people who are struggling after injuries or unexpected setbacks.

"Don't give up when life takes something away from you," Chelsean said. "Keep trying, stay strong, and find something you love. There is always another way to achieve your dreams."

Syam hopes his son's journey serves as a reminder that setbacks do not always mean the end — but can sometimes be the beginning of something new.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics